Donald Trump aims another dig at Taylor Swift, claiming she's no longer "hot" since the President said he hates her

US President Donald Trump has taken yet another dig at singer Taylor Swift in a recent social media post. On May 16, 2025, Trump took to TruthSocial, claiming the singer is no longer "hot" since he last said he "hated" her. He wrote:

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I hate Taylor Swift,’ she’s no longer ‘hot.’"

Trump was referring to a previous Truth Social post he made ahead of the 2024 Presidential elections, in which he said he hated Taylor Swift. The MAGA leader's comments back then came after the pop star publicly endorsed his opponent, then Vice President Kamala Harris, for President.

Over the years, Trump and Swift have mentioned each other multiple times, although not all of them have been in a positive sense. The pop star openly endorsed Joe Biden over the Republican leader during the 2020 elections and showed her support for Kamala Harris during the 2024 elections.

When Donald Trump reacted to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential elections

Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour - Sao Paulo, Brazil (Image via Getty)

After Donald Trump faced former Vice President Kamala Harris on the presidential debate for the first time in September 2024, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to endorse Harris for President. She also called out the MAGA leader's use of AI-generated images of her to spread false information about her endorsement of him. She also took a dig at his running mate and current Vice President, JD Vance, for his "childless cat lady" comment.

The Republican leader then reacted to Swift's endorsement and told Fox News on their program, Fox & Friends:

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time … She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

He also mentioned Swift's partner, Travis Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.

"I like Brittany, I think Brittany’s great. Brittany got a lot of news last week, she’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift," he said.

Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris to become the President of the United States for the second time, and was sworn in January this year. In February, both the President and Swift attended the 2025 Super Bowl, where the pop star was booed by Eagles fans after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the match.

Speaking on Truth Social after the event, the US President took another dig at Swift and wrote:

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Swift has yet to respond to such statements. However, during the 2020 presidential elections, when Joe Biden beat Donald Trump to take over the White House, Swift was one of the many celebrities who was vocally critical of Donald Trump. After the tragic death of George Floyd which triggered the Black Lives Matter movement, Swift took to X (then Twitter) and wrote:

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump."

Swift also criticized Trump's handling of the US Postal Service in the same year. She also accused the President of "ineffective leadership" and claimed he is trying to "subvert and destroy" Americans' "right to vote."

Over the years, Taylor Swift and Donald Trump have continued to take shots at each other. The President's latest comments are yet another dig at the pop star. Meanwhile, Swift has remained out of the spotlight for the last couple of months. She has yet to announce new music, but was spotted alongside Travis Kelce for a Mother's Day lunch in Philadelphia this month.

