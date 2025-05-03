What did Michelle Obama say about living in the White House? Megyn Kelly calls her "out of touch" and a "deeply unhappy person"

Megyn Kelly recently shared her response to Michelle Obama’s comments related to her experience of living at the White House. Notably, the former First Lady of the United States claimed during her interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast on May 1, 2025, that it was not easy to afford everything in the White House.

"You're paying for every food, every bit of food that you eat, you know, you're not paying for housing and the staff in it," she said.

In the latest episode of her show on Saturday, May 3, Megyn said that Michelle could never say anything positive and that she kept complaining about certain things. Megyn said that Michelle had been “making the rounds” of The Diary of a CEO for a long time, where she managed to speak on how hard it was to stay at the White House.

The entire sequence of Michelle Obama commenting on living at the White House was played during the episode. The political commentator criticized Michelle for her comments and even referred to her husband, Barack Obama, by saying:

“Have you ever heard anything so out of touch? They both have planes and she’s mad that you have to pay the cost of an airline ticket for the daughters to fly on them.”

The new episode of Megyn’s show also featured television host Mike Rowe as a guest, and the latter replied to Kelly’s comments by stating that Michelle Obama was a “smart woman.” Kelly continued addressing Michelle by saying:

“She’s aggrieved. She is immersed in an powerful and inescapable sense of grievance... She’s angry, she’s angry and unhappy. I’ve watched enough of her over the years and then with this ridiculous podcast, she’s trying to launch, you see. She’s a deeply unhappy person.”

While Michelle has not responded to Megyn’s comments till now, the episode video has received more than 100,000 views so far on YouTube.

Michelle Obama on the White House: Latest comments explained

As mentioned, the Chicago, Illinois native is trending ever since her comments on the White House went viral on different platforms. Michelle said on the podcast The Diary of a CEO that it was not easy to manage everything at the White House, describing the entire experience as an “expensive proposition.”

Michelle Obama alleged that it was not safe to raise children in the Washington D.C.-based residence of the President of the United States, and continued:

“As the first black potential President, we knew there would be death threats … how would we afford it? Because it’s expensive to live in the White House, as many people don’t know.”

The Grammy Award-winner also claimed that a majority of the expenses were not covered at the White House, including the food. She opened up on everything that needed to be paid for and said:

“Everything, even travel, if you’re not traveling with the President, if your kids are coming on a Bright Star, which is the first lady’s plane, we had to pay for their travel to be on the plane.”

Michelle Obama recalled the time she spent at the White House, saying that her situation was different when she became the First Lady. She claimed that there were certain facilities in the “West Wing” that failed to provide enough protection to all the family members.

Apart from being on the headlines for her comments, Michelle has started a podcast called IMO with her brother Craig Robinson earlier this year.

