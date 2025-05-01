When did Michelle Obama start dating Barack Obama? Former First Lady recalls rejecting her husband's initial advances because it was "tacky"

Michelle Obama recently opened up about her relationship with her husband, Barack Obama, on the podcast, The Diary of a CEO, on May 1, 2025. During the latest conversation, the former First Lady claimed that she initially rejected Barack, saying that he was supposed to be her advisor.

Michelle mentioned that she ended up being his mentor, and she thought that he was "trifling" after he arrived late on one particular occasion.

“I was a little annoyed but he stood up, and he was tall, and he was more handsome than his picture. So I sort of thought, ‘Oh, okay.’ And not what I expected. So I took him around the office, got him settled into his office, took him out to lunch for that first day and we talked for like hours.”

In addition, Michelle Obama described the former US President as a smart and funny individual, adding that she was well aware of the fact that they would become close friends. According to InStyle magazine, the duo started dating in 1989.

Further on the podcast, Michelle claimed that everything happened as per her expectations. She added that she attempted to introduce Barack to some of her friends and girlfriends by telling them that her advisor was a "cute guy." Michelle opened up on the reasons for doing the same, as she stated:

“In my mind, there wasn’t any way that the few Black associates there, who both went to Harvard, were gonna date. In my mind, I was like, that’s going to be tacky. That’s expected, right? And I was just sort of into doing what wasn’t not doing the expected, right? So my mind went somewhere else. I was like, meet all these wonderful beautiful women that I know.”

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama divorce rumors: The former responds in an interview

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 (Image via Getty)

As mentioned, the duo's love story began more than 30 years ago, and they got engaged around three years after they started dating. The pair's wedding ceremony was held in 1992 at the Chicago-based Trinity United Church of Christ, as per Business Insider.

However, Michelle and Barack Obama's relationship came into the spotlight this year when rumors related to their divorce went viral on different platforms.

A report by Fox 9 last month alleged that the reports started trending when Michelle was not seen with her husband at certain events, including the inauguration of Donald Trump and the funeral of Jimmy Carter. She eventually dismissed the same as she spoke to Sophia Bush on the Work in Progress podcast on April 8, 2025.

The author and attorney said that when she says no to something, people usually understand the reason behind the same. However, she added:

“We as women struggle with – disappointing people. So much so that people, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing. This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us.”

Michelle Obama mentioned that she has now begun making decisions for herself and asking questions about certain things, including the person she wants to become every day.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama has launched a podcast titled IMO with her brother Craig Robinson in March 2025. Popular personalities have appeared on the podcast so far, including Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

