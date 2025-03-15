"We'd be on the edge of our seats if this is true"—Zack Peter addresses Barack Obama's dating rumors with Jennifer Aniston

Podcaster Zack Peter recently created headlines after addressing Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama’s dating rumors in a new video shared through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on March 15, 2025.

Zack started the video by questioning if there was any truth behind the alleged affair of Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston. Zack then referred to Jessica Reed Krauss, saying that the writer and influencer alleged on the online platform Substack that she had some news related to the affair.

Zack also mentioned that Barack Obama’s wife Michelle Obama has been missing on a few occasions, specifically at the funeral of Jimmy Carter. Zack referred to the same by saying:

“Now when it comes to the inauguration, I get it Barack, you know, she may or Michelle may not have wanted to go because she does not like Trump, I can see that you can make that argument. But the Jimmy Carter funeral, very sketchy. And no real reason as to why she didn’t attend the Jimmy Carter funeral.”

Zack further stated that there have been reports over the last few years that Barack and Michelle have been reportedly staying separately and that people speculated that they might get divorced.

Peter even compared the entire situation to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship in the past, as they were “technically” married but were living separately, and were allowed to date other people unless they kept the details away from the spotlight. Zack started speaking about Jessica’s alleged claims about Jennifer Aniston as he said:

“There is good word in Hollywood that Jen Aniston may have some sort of situation or relationship with Barack Obama. Now Jennifer Aniston has denied this in the past but it is crazy these rumors continue to recirculate.”

While he claimed that Barack and Michelle might be facing some issues in their relationship, Zack also described the rumors of Obama and Aniston dating each other as a “juicy scandal” and continued:

“What a love affair. Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston like that would be wild. Like we would be on the edge of our seats if this is true. As of now, it’s all just rumors and speculation and you know, unconfirmed sources.”

Jennifer Aniston had responded to the affair rumors in the past

Back in August last year, a report by In Touch Weekly shared a cover story with a headline that stated, “The Truth About Jen & Barack.” The story also had a subheading claiming that Michelle allegedly faced betrayal as Aniston stole “her husband’s attention.”

Jennifer Aniston’s representative later responded to the story by saying that she is only a fan of Barack Obama and they don’t even share a close friendship. However, Obama did not reply to the rumors that emerged from the story. Jennifer also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October of the same year and denied the claim by saying:

"I was not mad at it. That is absolutely untrue."

Expand Tweet

A source for Daily Mail opened up on why Jennifer responded to the rumors while speaking to Daily Mail in January 2025. The insider claimed that although Aniston initially intended to not respond at all.

However, Jennifer opted to change her decision since she believed it would lead to more problems. The source also mentioned:

“She barely knows Obama, let alone is dating him. She told friends that after all these years of being in the spotlight, this has to be the most bizarre piece of gossip she has ever heard about herself. She truly doesn’t know how people come up with this stuff out of nowhere. More than being concerned about it, she’s totally baffled.”

Jennifer Aniston divorced her ex-husband Justin Theroux around six years ago in 2018. She was previously married to Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005. The 56-year-old was last seen in the film Out of My Mind, where she gave her voice to the main character, Melody Brooks.

