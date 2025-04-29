What did Donald Trump say about Taylor Swift during Eagles' White House visit? Perez Hilton slams POTUS' remark, calls him a "small, petty man" 

Perez Hilton recently reacted to Donald Trump's comments about Taylor Swift. On April 28, 2025, Hilton posted a YouTube video highlighting Trump's various statements about the Love Story singer.
As per The Nightly on April 28, the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House that same day to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory. While congratulating the team on their win against the Kansas City Chiefs, President Donald Trump took a jab at Taylor Swift, whose partner, Travis Kelce, is the tight end for the opposing team.
Trump stated,
“The Eagles punched their ticket to a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, and you know what happened, it was an incredible game, which I was there. I watched, in person. I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out? How did that one work out?"
Meanwhile, Hilton seemed to disapprove of Trump's comments, refusing to state his name while remarking,
"Ivana Trump's ex-husband is such a small, petty man."
More about Donald Trump's statements against Taylor Swift
President Donald Trump has made various statements against pop star Taylor Swift after she criticized him for sharing AI images of her on his website, while she simultaneously endorsed his political rival Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections.
Swift took to Instagram in September 2024 to voice her support for Harris, writing,
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."
She also took a jab at Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance by signing off her Instagram post “With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady”—a direct reference to Vance’s past remarks attacking “childless cat ladies” in politics.
Trump’s response to Swift's post was immediate and blunt. Less than a week later, on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Since then, he has repeatedly taken shots at her, from questioning her talent to suggesting her career would suffer for endorsing Democrats.
On February 10, 2025, after his appearance at Super Bowl LIX, Donald Trump reposted a clip of the Blank Space singer getting booed by the audience. The post, shared on X by the account @libsoftiktok, was captioned "Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing.”
Trump also took to Truth Social to comment,
"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
Taylor Swift is yet to respond to Donald Trump's statements about her.