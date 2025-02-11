"Trump is just jealous" — Jimmy Kimmel defends Taylor Swift after Donald Trump posts about her getting booed at Super Bowl

Jimmy Kimmel addressed Donald Trump's recent comments about Taylor Swift being booed at the 2025 Super Bowl on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on February 11. Kimmel corrected Trump's version of events, explaining that Swift wasn't booed out of the stadium but was instead booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans because of her association with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The television host made it clear that Swift stayed for the entire game and was not forced to leave, contrary to Donald Trump's claim.

"Well, she didn’t get booed out of the stadium. Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game and it was the Eagles fans who were booing her," Jimmy said on the show.

Jimmy Kimmel joked that Trump's comments likely came from a place of jealousy, pointing out that Swift’s global popularity and success might be hard for him to ignore. He added that the boos were taken out of context and were far from what Trump described, as reported by Page Six. Kimmel continued:

"But you’re right, it’s all about you. Trump's just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does."

Donald Trump's "Booed out of the stadium" comment

Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on February 9, 2025, to comment on the Super Bowl incident. In a post, he wrote:

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

The incident in question happened at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX. Taylor Swift, seated in a VIP box with rapper Ice Spice, was shown on the jumbotron during the game, which prompted mixed reactions from the crowd.

Eagles fans expressed their team loyalty with a few boos, as Swift is linked to Kelce, who plays for the rival team. The singer, who appeared amused by the reaction, however, laughed off the mix of cheers and boos.

This isn't the first time Donald Trump has publicly criticized Taylor Swift. In September 2024, Swift endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election. As reported by Page Six, following Swift's endorsement, former President Donald Trump commented on the matter during an interview on Fox & Friends.

He said that he was not a fan of Swift but liked Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Trump stated:

"Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She's a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn't — you couldn't possibly endorse [President] Biden."

Coming back to Super Bowl LIX, the game itself was an intense matchup, with the Philadelphia Eagles ultimately defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. While Swift didn't publicly comment on the reaction at the game, sources confirmed that she remained in high spirits throughout the night.

Taylor Swift recently wrapped up her Eras tour, which concluded in late 2024 after a successful run across North America, Europe, Asia, and other international destinations. While Swift hasn't confirmed her next project, fans are speculating about a potential new album or other creative ventures in 2025.

