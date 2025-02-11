"What if it was Drake just for giggles" — Internet reacts to Taylor Swift leading odds on 2026 Super Bowl Halftime headliner list on Bovada

American sportsbook Bovada has named five artists as the potential headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show with pop icon Taylor Swift leading from the front with +400 odds. Others on the list include Canadian rapper Drake and singer-songwriter Post Malone with +800 odds each, and pop stars Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande with +1200 odds each.

The list went viral after Pop Crave shared it on the social networking site, X. Sharing a collage of all the aforementioned artists, the post was captioned:

“Current odds on 2026’s #SuperBowl Halftime headliner per @BovadaOfficial: Taylor Swift: +400 Drake: +800 Post Malone: +800 Ariana Grande: +1200 Billie Eilish: +1200.”

Later, Bovada approved the tag by reposting Pop Crave’s post on their X account. In the wake of the now-viral Bovada list of odds on the Super Bowl Halftime LX headliner, the internet is having diverse reactions.

Expand Tweet

For instance, X user @whotfisjovana commented on Pop Crave’s post by writing:

“What if it was Drake just for giggles.”

Expand Tweet

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions.

“No shade but I want Taylor to headline for the simple fact of how football fans treat her. Karma comes back around,” a fan wrote.

“WE NEED TAYLOR, BILLIE, AND ARIANA PERFORMING TOGETHER OMG,” one fan wrote.

“Taylor Swift will be passing,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“I think all of these would be great in some way,” a netizen wrote.

“I think 2026 will be Taylor since it’ll be 20 years since her debut and I think she would want to celebrate in a big way,” another netizen wrote.

“Jay-Z runs the show and has only picked black artists in the last 5 years,” a person wrote.

Following the trending Bovada list, Taylor Swift’s odds of +400 indicates that if an individual puts a bet of $100 on her to be the next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, then that person would win $400 plus the original $100 bet if Swift is chosen. The same applies in the case of the other artists and the odds put against them.

Kendrick Lamar was named as the 2025 Super Bowl headliner in last September

Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, 2025. However, the selection was made on September 8, 2024, and was jointly announced by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation, five months ahead of the event.

While Apple Music was the music sponsor for the show, Roc Nation has been in charge of the NFL’s entertainment division since 2019. Meanwhile, its owner Jay-Z has been the music strategist.

In the wake of K-Dot’s announcement as the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, Jay-Z issued a public statement.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” Jay stated.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar too celebrated the feat. On September 8, 2024, he took to Instagram in a rare appearance and shared a video of himself from a football field, sitting on a chair with the American flag behind him. He was seen swinging a few shots of football in the air facing the camera using a training ball-launch device, before saying:

“What [are] you doing everybody? My name’s Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. Will you be pulling up? I hope so! You know there’s only one opportunity to win the championship, no round twos. Let’s get it!”

The Not Like Us rapper continued by saying:

“I don’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans, [on] February 9, 2025. Wear your best dress too, even if you’re watching from home. Let’s go. Whee! That’s what I’m talking about man.”

Subsequently, Kendrick told the media that “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” and he’ll be there to “remind the world why,” adding, “They got the right one” by selecting him.

February 9, 2025, was not the first time Kendrick performed at the Super Bowl. Earlier, in 2022, he took to the stage during the Halftime Show alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent among others.

Taylor Swift was in attendance at Sunday's Super Bowl cheering for her boyfriend Travis Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs faced Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs lost 22-40.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback