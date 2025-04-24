What did George Clooney say about Megyn Kelly? Podcaster slams actor for his "failure to speak truth to power"

Megyn Kelly has recently responded to George Clooney after the latter was spotted questioning Kelly’s skills as a journalist during his appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors: Broadway with Patti LuPone on April 22, 2025.

In the latest episode of her show, which aired on Thursday, April 24, Megyn Kelly began playing a video featuring LuPone, saying that Patti had once yelled at an audience member for not wearing a mask. The NBC News star also described Patti as the “biggest and oldest bully” on Broadway and that she is an “angry woman,” adding:

“So she and George get together and they start on stage about themselves, of course, and their vaunted profession and how bad, how just terrible the media is and had the following exchange.”

The political commentator displayed another clip where George spoke about her journalism skills. According to Megyn Kelly’s self-titled official website, George was heard saying on Variety’s Actors on Actors: Broadway:

“I’ve at least been to Darfur and Sudan and the Congo and been shot at to try to get stories out. I’m not quite sure what she’s done to be a journalist. Having said that, we only show her words in this play [Good Night, and Good Luck], we don’t tell people what to think. We don’t manipulate it. We literally just go, ‘These are your words.’”

Megyn Kelly referred to the Saturday Night Live guest star’s comments by saying that George Clooney did not know anything about the duties of a journalist, and he had no idea what she did so far during her journey in the world of journalism.

Apart from that, Kelly said that she did not doubt the fact that the Ocean’s Twelve star was not interested in her stories and continued:

“He actually thinks I’m objecting to something he put on his show about. I have no idea what you put on your show about me I couldn’t care less sir. I was mocking you for trying to lecture journalists on how to do journalism based on your own failure to speak truth to power. That’s what you failed.”

Megyn Kelly and George Clooney have been having problems with each other since last month

A report by the Huffington Post on April 22, 2025, stated that Megyn and George’s problems began when Kelly criticized a Broadway play directed by Clooney, titled Good Night, and Good Luck.

Clooney's play featured a lineup of news videos appearing towards the end, with one of them showing Megyn Kelly alongside a few more personalities. According to the Daily Beast, George portrays a journalist named Edward Murrow, who has been fighting against McCarthyism.

Apart from that, Megyn Kelly also reacted to the comments made by George Clooney about journalism while appearing on 60 Minutes as part of the play’s promotions in March this year. The Tomorrowland star was heard saying on the news magazine broadcast:

“Journalism and telling truth to power has to be waged like war is waged. It doesn’t just happen accidentally. You know, it takes people saying, we’re gonna do these stories and you’re gonna have to come after us. And that’s the way it is.”

Clooney’s words on Variety’s Actors on Actors: Broadway was a response to Kelly’s criticism following his appearance on 60 Minutes. As per Huffington Post, on March 25, 2025, Megyn said in an episode of her show:

“George Clooney’s idea of journalism is just toe the party line when it helps the left and say what needs to be said and bury what needs to be said so long as it will hurt the right.”

Meanwhile, George Clooney has yet to share his response to Kelly's latest criticism of him on her show. Clooney was last seen on-screen in the action-comedy film Wolfs, which came out last year. He will next portray the lead role in the upcoming comedy-drama film Jay Kelly, which is supposed to arrive sometime this year.

