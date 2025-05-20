Did Mo’Nique testify in the Diddy trial? Viral video claim debunked 

Recently, a rumor surfaced that American comedian and actress Mo'Nique allegedly testified at the ongoing Sean "Diddy" Combs' high-profile federal trial. The claim was first uploaded on the YouTube channel WhatIsMyStarWorth.

Ad

"1 MINUTE AGO: Mo'Nique Names Tyler Perry, Oprah, & Diddy in EXPLOSIVE Testimony..." the video post was headlined.

The video description read:

"In a stunning and unexpected courtroom moment, Oscar-winning actress and comedian Mo'Nique has just delivered an explosive testimony – naming Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Sean "Diddy" Combs in a shocking series of allegations that left the entire room in disbelief."

Ad

Trending

The YouTube claim garnered severe traction and amassed nearly 900K views at the time of writing.

However, the now-viral rumor is fake. Mo'Nique did not testify during Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

Ad

The trial, which has gained significant media attention, hasn't mentioned the name of Mo'Nique in any capacity. Moreover, no major news outlet has reported on the actress-comedian taking the stand as a witness in the Combs' trial, which has been happening in Manhattan, New York City, since May 5, 2025.

The video description of WhatIsMyStarWorth states that the content was "altered or synthetic," followed by, "Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated."

Ad

Moreover, it also came with a disclaimer that read:

"Disclaimer: This content is fictional and for entertainment purposes only. No official court testimony or legal documentation confirms these events."

Thus, the viral claim can be debunked as fabricated.

Mo’Nique did not testify at Diddy’s trial

The 20-minute and 22-second-long YouTube video by WhatIsMyStarWorth narrates a fabricated story about Mo'Nique providing alleged testimony at the Sean Combs trial.

Ad

Not only that, but as per the video, the comedian seemingly admitted under oath on "day 6" of the trial that her former professional collaborator, Tyler Perry, billionaire TV personality Oprah Winfrey, and Bishop TD Jakes were part of Combs' alleged criminal activities.

Ad

The clip also claimed, as evident from its thumbnail image, that Mo'Nique purportedly shared in the courtroom that Oprah shared a sexual relationship with Diddy. However, no evidence supports the claim, nor has Mo'Nique ever claimed it, despite her criticism of Oprah and Tyler Perry for seemingly blackballing her from Hollywood.

“In this video, we break down what Mo’Nique said, the context behind her accusations, and how her bold statements are sending shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond,” the video description read.

Ad

It continued:

“What were once whispers in the entertainment industry have now been spoken aloud, under oath, and the consequences could be massive. This is the moment that could change everything.”

However, the video did not provide any credible sources or evidence to support all its claims. One such instance was the part where it alleged that The Parkers actress not only brought "words," but also "timelines, receipts, audio, and the kind of truth that made people sit up and listen." Furthermore, the video largely focused on Mo'Nique's backlash against Perry and Winfrey rather than Diddy.

Ad

The WhatIsMyStarWorth channel's bio also comes with a disclaimer that further discredits the now-viral claim.

"The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified," it reads.

Thus, the video post can be deemed fake, meant for virality, and lacking an authentic/ verifiable source to back up its content.

Ad

Notably, the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel has been making several similar false claims related to the Diddy trial, such as the videos, "1 MINUTE AGO: Prince's SECRET Recording Just Shattered Diddy's Trial…" and "1 MINUTE AGO: Sheila E. Reveals What Prince Told Her About Diddy Before His Death..." published on May 18 and 19, 2025, respectively.

Both of them have since been debunked. Justin Bieber and 50 Cent were among others who were falsely claimed to have testified in the trial by the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube channel.

Ad

Ad

Over the last week, other YouTube channels such as Celebrity Glance and Binge Central have also shared false claims related to Mo'Nique and Diddy. However, they can also be deemed parodical/ satirical, meant for sensationalism, and misleading.

So far, Sean Combs' trial has seen testimonies from industry insiders, including his former girlfriend and R&B singer, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, Cassie's ex-best friend Kerry Morgan, and former Danity Kane singer and Diddy accuser Dawn Richard.

Ad

Other witnesses who took the stand were male escort, stripper, and dancer Daniel Phillip and former hotel security detail turned LAPD officer Israel Florez. Mo'Nique has not yet been named in the trial.

The Bad Boy Records owner is facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all the charges. If convicted, he will face 15 years to life in federal prison. The trial is expected to last at least seven more weeks, as per The Guardian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More