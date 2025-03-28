8 best Tyler Perry movies to watch as he launches Dream Collective

Tyler Perry is an American actor, director, and playwright. Perry is known for adapting his plays into movies. He is also famous for portraying the character of Mabel Madea Simmons, a funny but tough elderly Black woman. Tyler Perry also plays the roles of Madea’s brother, Joe Simmons, and Joe’s son, Brian Simmons.

His breakthrough performance was in the movie Diary of a Mad Black Woman and his show, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. His other movie projects include roles in Star Trek, Gone Girl, The Star, and others.

Perry recently launched a program for aspiring but marginalized filmmakers called Dream Collective. The program provides up-and-coming filmmakers with training, industry access, and mentorship. Here is a list of eight of his movies that one can watch.

Gone Girl, Alex Cross, and other movies of Tyler Perry

1) Diary of a Mad Black Woman (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Written by and starring Tyler Perry, this romantic comedy is directed by Darren Grant and is based on Perry’s play of the same name. The movie also features Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris, and others.

The film is about a woman who is thrown out of her house by her husband on their 18th wedding anniversary. She subsequently moves in with her grandmother, Mabel Madea Simmons. Madea is one of the most famous characters by Perry.

2) Alex Cross (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Rob Cohen and starring Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox, and others, this crime thriller movie is based on a novel by James Patterson. The film is the third installment of the Alex Cross movie franchise and received mixed reviews upon its release.

However, Perry received praise for his performance in this thrilling movie. The film revolves around Cross’s last mission, which is to catch a dangerous killer called Picasso, who kills rich businessmen in Detroit.

3) Gone Girl (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn and starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Tyler Perry, and others, this psychological thriller is directed by David Fincher. The film is about Nick Dunne (Affleck), who becomes the prime suspect after his wife, Amy (Pike), goes missing.

The film was a critical and commercial hit and is considered a postmodern mystery. Tyler Perry plays the role of Tanner Bolt, Nick’s attorney. The actor was critically acclaimed for his performance, even though it was a supporting role.

4) Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, and others, this political satire and black comedy movie revolves around two astronomers who are trying to warn humans and the government about an approaching comet that would end civilization.

The movie received mixed reviews, but it was appreciated for its performances and was one of the highest-watched movies on Netflix upon release. Perry plays the role of Jack Bremmer, who is the host of the news show, The Daily Rip. Tyler Perry is able to embody the satire that is reflected upon the apathy of media.

5) Paw Patrol: The Movie (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the TV series and directed by Cal Brunker, this animated action-adventure comedy movie features the voices of Shayle Simons, Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and others. The movie focuses on Ryder and the Paw Patrol pups joining forces to stop the destruction that the newly elected mayor is causing in Adventure City.

The movie was a critical and commercial hit and was praised for its visuals and humor. Tyler Perry voices the character of Gus, who is a truck driver trying to transport maple syrup and is saved by Chase. It is one of the few projects where Perry has worked as a voice actor

6) Madea’s Family Reunion (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed, written, and starring Tyler Perry, this comedy-drama movie is based on a play of the same name by Perry. The movie is a sequel to Diary of a Mad Black Woman and also stars Lynn Whitfield, Henry Simmons, and others.

The movie is a cult classic and was a commercial hit. Perry reprises his role as Madea. Apart from that, he also plays the characters of Joe and Brian Simmons, who are the brother and nephew of Madea, respectively.

7) Why Did I Get Married? (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Tyler Perry, who also directed and wrote the movie, this comedy-drama movie is based on Perry’s play of the same name. The film also stars Janet Jackson, Sharon Leal, and others. The movie revolves around various couples and the challenges that relationships pose in modern times.

The movie focuses on four couples, who have been friends since college, who decide to stay together for a week at a mountain retreat. Perry plays the role of a pediatrician, Terry Brock, who is married to an attorney, and the two constantly have fights because Terry’s wife never stops working.

8) The Single Moms Club (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed and written by Tyler Perry, this comedy-drama movie also stars Perry, Nia Long, Amy Smart, and others. The movie is about five single mothers who come from very different backgrounds and have 11- to 12-year-old kids. The movie focuses on how the mothers and their children get into trouble at their private school.

The movie received mixed reviews, but it is a fun and lighthearted watch. Perry plays the role of TK, who is the romantic interest of one of the single mothers, May. A family comedy, the movie is a characteristic Perry movie.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

