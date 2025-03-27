7 movies to watch if you liked The Alto Knights

The Alto Knights (2025) is a thriller crime movie starring Robert De Niro in a dual role, as mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. In 1950s New York, the power war between two infamous mobsters becomes bloody when Vito wants Franko murdered. Meanwhile, Franko wants to retire from the mafia.

Ad

Directed by Barry Levinson, The Alto Knights is a detailed retelling of real-life events between mobsters Vito and Franko, their rise to power, and ultimately, their rivalry. Though the movie was highly anticipated, it performed poorly at the box office, with a worldwide tally of $5.1 million.

Fans of thriller crime movies who liked The Alto Knights can add these movies to their watch list!

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

Movies like The Alto Knights: Casino, Goodfellas, and more for your watch list!

1) The Irishman (2019)

De Niro as Frank Sheeran (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Robert De Niro stars as Frank Sheeran, a truck driver turned hitman for the Italian mafia. In 1950s Pennsylvania, Sheeran quickly climbs the mafia ladder, working for mobsters Russel Buffalino (Joe Pesci) and Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). The film follows their messy power struggle in the crime world.

Ad

Directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses (2004) by Charles Brandt. It received ten Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture. Fans of The Alto Knights will enjoy the immersive screenplay, exciting cast, and chaotic pace of the film.

2) Casino (1995)

A still from Casino (1995) (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Another celebrated Scorsese-De Niro-Pesci collaboration, Casino is a crime drama that follows Sam "Ace" Rothstein (De Niro), a casino manager in Las Vegas with tie-ups with the "Chicago Outfit" mafia. The movie is based on the real-life story of casino manager "Lefty" and outlines the rise and fall of a casino empire.

Ad

The Alto Knights fans will love the movie's gritty portrayal of the 1970s mob scene and the thrilling inner workings of a casino. Fans will also love the acting performances of De Niro, Pesci, and Sharon Stone, who plays Ginger McKenna.

3) Goodfellas (1990)

A still from Goodfellas (Image via Warner Bros.)

Teenager Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) dreams of becoming a gangster. Then, he meets truck hijacker Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro), delinquent Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci), and mafia boss Paulie Cicero (Paul Sorvino). Soon, Hill becomes one of the most notorious mobsters in 1950s New York City.

Ad

Goodfellas is considered one of the best gangster films of all time. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film follows the real-life story of Henry Hill, based on Nicholas Pileggi's book Wiseguys (1985). The Alto Knights fans will enjoy De Niro's performance as Conway and the movie's raw portrayal of mafia life.

4) Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Mr. Pink in Reservoir Dogs (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

A gang of thieves' attempt at a diamond heist goes horribly wrong, forcing them to turn on each other in an abandoned hideout. They are left to fight over the hidden diamond stash while figuring out who ratted them out to the police.

Ad

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this crime classic is a must-watch for The Alto Knights fans. The film conveys every character's personality and emotional depth with finesse in its edge-of-the-seat, whodunit-style story.

5) American Gangster (2007)

Denzel Washington in American Gangster (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

A crime classic, American Gangster follows the real-life story of Frank Lucas (played by Denzel Washington), a heroin smuggler in North Carolina. Nicknamed "Blue Magic", his product flourishes in the black market. Shunned police detective Roberts (Russell Crowe) is assigned with the task of taking him down.

Ad

Directed by Ridley Scott, American Gangster is based on Mark Jacobson's New York Times article The Return of Superfly. The Alto Knights fans will enjoy the strong performances of both Washington and Crowe while exploring crime and greed in 60s and 70s America.

6) Scarface (1983)

Al Pacino in and as Scarface (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Tony Montana (Al Pacino), a Cuban refugee, arrives in Miami and soon becomes a feared drug lord in the United States. His stake in the drug syndicate increases, but with it comes drug wars, police pressure, and extreme fear and distrust due to drug use. The movie follows Tony's rise and fall in the 1980s.

Ad

Directed by Brian De Palma, Scarface is a remake of the 1932 film of the same name, which is based on Armitage Trail's 1929 book. The film is known for its intense gore, explicit visuals, and a fan-favorite performance by Al Pacino. If viewers like The Alto Knights, they should check out this classic as well.

7) The Godfather (1972)

A still from The Godfather (Image via YouTube/ Paramount Pictures)

The Godfather (and its sequels) follows "Don" Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), the head of an organized crime family in New York. He chooses his youngest son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), as his successor. From being an uninterested and hesitant nobody, Michael transitions into the face of the Corleone crime syndicate.

Ad

Considered one of the greatest gangster films ever made, this Francis Ford Coppola directorial won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The trilogy is a must-watch for fans of gangster crime films like The Alto Knights.

Crime aficionados can also check out Gangs of New York, The Departed, and Pulp Fiction!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback