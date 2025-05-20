Loren LoRosa claims Diddy's team tried to discredit Dawn Richard much more than Kerry Morgan, even though both of them fumbled on timelines

On Tuesday, May 20, Loren LoRosa posted a short clip of Diddy's trial updates on her X handle. In the clip, LoRosa claimed that Combs' legal team tried to debunk Dawn Richard's credibility because of the inaccuracy in certain timelines of her testimony.

However, when Kerry Morgan - Cassie Ventura's former best friend - took the stand and made similar mistakes in terms of dates, but wasn't discredited like Richard. LoRosa believed that the defense let Morgan continue because her testimony "was gonna prove a lot of points that they wanted to prove."

LoRosa went on to say that Dawn Richard's testimony relied heavily on the civil lawsuit she filed against Combs last year (on September 10, 2024), alleging sexual assault and inhumane treatment.

Sean Comb's trial saw three witnesses taking the stand on Monday, May 19 - Dawn Richard, Kerry Morgan, and Davis James. James was a personal assistant to Combs between 2007 and 2009.

Both Dawn Richard and Kerry Morgan corroborated Cassie's testimony in Diddy's trial

In their testimonies, both Dawn Richard and Kerry Morgan spoke about Diddy's violent behavior with Cassie Ventura, corroborating her own testimony.

Mercedes Colwin, a trial attorney and legal analyst, spoke to CNN about their respective testimonies.

According to Colwin, Morgan's testimony was "about the corroboration of the violence that Cassie Ventura endured at the hands of Combs... about the abuse, the kicking, the punching, the dragging" that Ventura endured in her 11-year-long relationship with Diddy.

Colwin added:

“And now you have Kerry Morgan, her former best friend, come forward and say that Cassie lost her spark, that she was subjected to punching, to being dragged on the floor by Combs."

The analyst also pointed out that Kerry had "begged" Ventura to leave the 55-year-old, but the latter was unable to, due to the level of control Combs had over her life, including her home, car, finances, and career.

Dawn Richard testified that Diddy warned her to stay out of their relationship

When Dawn Richard took the stand in Diddy's trial, she testified about a 2009 incident, where Combs allegedly got upset over a delay in his breakfast and threw a skillet full of eggs at Cassie Ventura. When the skillet missed Ventura, the rapper threw her to the ground, put his arm around her neck, and dragged her upstairs, People reports.

Adding that the incident took place in Combs' LA home, Richard mentioned that she was "scared" for Ventura, and for herself after the threats Diddy made, telling the jurors:

"He said you could go missing, that we could die... I was shocked but also scared, I couldn’t believe this would be the beginning of a journey for us (with the group Dirty Money)."

Dawn also backed her own lawsuit against the 55-year-old, filed last year, which accused him of displaying "aggressive and hostile" behavior towards her, including "disparaging gender-based remarks" toward her group members as well as comments about her physical appearance.

Sean Combs, who has been present at all trials so far, is yet to take a stand himself. If convicted of the charges pressed against him, Combs could face life imprisonment.

