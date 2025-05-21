Ex-"Gigolos" star claims while some of escorts hired by Diddy witnessed "chemicals" or drugs, they never experienced violence 

According to TMZ's exclusive report dated May 21, 2025, former Gigolos star Jimmy Clabots commented on the allegations against Diddy. He claimed that he and other escorts had an idea of what went on inside the rapper's bedroom.
While Clabots claimed that he had been on hold a few times, he was never actually booked for Sean "Diddy" Combs. It appears that Jimmy Clabots' claims regarding other escorts pertain to the "freak-offs" allegedly involving the rapper, his former-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and male escorts.
Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of drug use, violence, sexual abuse, and assault. Reader discretion is advised.
According to the TMZ report, for context, photos of alleged sex workers whom prosecutors claimed were involved in Sean Combs' "freak-offs" were shown in court. Two of the men starred in the reality show Gigolos.
Clabots mentioned that some of the escorts at the agency witnessed drug use and "chemicals", while others didn't. Without naming the escort who was allegedly with Diddy and Cassie Ventura for a long time, Clabots mentioned that the escort in question never experienced drug use or violence.
Citing what his colleagues told him during their interaction, Clabots said:
"It was always a situation that was pretty crazy, but the chemical stuff was not always a part of it and neither of those men saw violence."
Male escort Daniel Phillip details "freak-offs' with Diddy and Cassie, with details of rapper assaulting ex-girlfriend
According to a report by Variety dated May 12, 2025, 41-year-old male escort Daniel Phillip testified in Diddy's trial. He provided detailed information about his alleged "freak-offs" with Diddy and his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
Phillip stated that his sexual encounters with the former couple took place between 2012 to 2014. He claimed he was compensated between $700 and $6000 for his participation in the alleged freak-offs. He also alleged that on multiple occasions, Combs observed their intimate sessions while he was with Cassie and was paid for it.
Daniel Phillip further claimed that Sean Combs allegedly offered him MDA, which made him feel "nauseous" and "physically sick" as well as "euphoric." The male escort stated that he left with lots of cash that night. However, since he was still under the influence, he went to Times Square and handed out every single dollar Combs gave him.
According to a report by the New York Post, published on May 12, 2025, Daniel Phillips also provided an eyewitness account of Diddy allegedly physically assaulting Cassie Ventura. He stated that he saw him throw a glass bottle in her direction.
Phillips told the court:
“She was screaming, and he pulled her into the bedroom. I could hear what sounded like him slapping her. She was screaming, ‘I’m sorry! I’m sorry!'”
Phillip said that he was shocked and terrified since the incident happened "out of nowhere". Explaining why he didn't intervene or call the police, the male escort testified:
“In my mind … if I tried to do something I might lose my life. My thoughts were, [Sean Combs] was someone with unlimited power. … My life was at risk.”
He also claimed that Sean Combs would attempt to resume their sexual activities directly after allegedly physically assaulting Cassie Ventura.
As per The Independent's report dated May 21, 2025, in addition to Daniel Phillip, a male exotic dancer, Sharay Hayes, aka "The Punisher," also took the stand at Diddy's trial. In his testimony, Hayes described his freak-outs with the former couple.