Cassie Ventura was left with a swollen eye, busted lip and knots on her head after going into a room with Diddy, makeup artist testifies

On the ninth day of Diddy's trial (Thursday, May 22), makeup artist Mylah Morales testified in court. She was previously mentioned in Cassie Ventura's testimony.

Per NBC News, Ventura said Mylah was a witness to an incident where Combs beat her at a party at Prince's LA home. Cassie also testified that she stayed with Morales for a few days as her injuries healed.

Upon taking the stand, Morales corroborated Cassie Ventura's prior testimony, telling the court that she stayed behind in Ventura's Beverly Hills hotel room that night to take a nap.

The makeup artist then talked about waking up to a commotion later, finding that Cassie came in and went straight to the bedroom, with Diddy following her. After the bedroom door was shut, Morales heard yelling and screaming noises from inside.

Soon, Diddy left the hotel, after which Mylah found Ventura with a swollen eye, busted lip, and knots on her head. After Casie refused to go to the emergency room, a doctor friend came to check on her. Morales stayed with Ventura in the hotel room for a few days, as her injuries healed.

The makeup artist also testified that the incident left her in fear for her life, preventing her from calling the police. After that night, Morales came across Cassie a few times but never acknowledged the incident.

Under cross-examination, Mylah Morales confirmed that she has done multiple interviews in the months after the allegations against Combs surfaced. She also acknowledged speaking on record with media figures like Piers Morgan, Don Lennon, and participating in some documentaries about Sean Combs.

The defense intended to paint Morales as an attention seeker, which didn't seem to have the desired impact in the courtroom.

Rapper Kid Cudi also testified in Diddy's trial on Thursday

On the ninth day of Diddy's trial, rapper Kid Cudi testified. He said that in December 2011, Cassie Ventura called him, scared, and asked him to pick her up after Diddy found out about their brief relationship. She also told Cudi that Diddy was abusive.

To keep her safe from the Last Night rapper, Kid Cudi took her to the Sunset Marquis. At one point, Combs' employee called him, telling him that the Victory rapper and an associate were at his home.

As Kid Cudi called Diddy to confront him about being at his house, the latter said: "I am here waiting for you". Cudi testified that he wanted to fight Combs at the time, but was uncertain who might be accompanying him there.

The following year (in 2012), Kid Cudi's Porsche caught fire in his driveway one day, when he was 45 minutes away from home. Per Cudi's testimony, his dog sitter called him to tell him about it. As he rushed home, a friend of the rapper sent him photos showing a Molotov cocktail thrown in from the top of his Porsche.

Kid Cudi's testimony about his burnt car comes after Ventura testified that Diddy wanted to set his car on fire in his driveway. The rapper also assured Cassie that it would not be done by his hands, and that he would be out of the country when it happened.

