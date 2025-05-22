Diddy's once signature black hair and beard might have been due to Just For Men dye, photo of his closet shows

On the eighth day of Diddy's sex trafficking trial (Wednesday, May 21), one of the revelations made in the courtroom was about the rapper's signature black hair and beard.

Ad

According to DailyMail, a photo of Sean Combs' closet was presented in court, showing multiple boxes of Just For Men black hair dye, which he seemingly used.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Per the media outlet, Combs' hair has gone completely grey as depicted in the trial's courtroom sketches. The change has occurred since his detention at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center following his September arrest.

This week, new images shown during the trial included several baby oil bottles, pills, and sachets with pink powder. According to the Daily Mail, law enforcement took these photos during Diddy's arrest at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan in September 2024.

Ad

Diddy's former assistant, George Kaplan, took the stand on Wednesday

Expand Tweet

Ad

George Kaplan, the former assistant of Combs, was a key witness to take the stand on Wednesday. Kaplan, who was subpoenaed by the prosecution as their 12th witness, pleaded his Fifth Amendment right to not testify on the grounds of potential self-incrimination, CNN reported.

However, Judge Arun Subramanian signed an immunity order for Kaplan that requires him to testify. In his testimony, George said he started working at Combs Enterprises in 2013 as an executive assistant to the CEO. Nearly 10 months later, Kaplan was promoted to Combs' executive assistant.

Ad

As Diddy's executive assistant, George was supposed to report to Kristina Korram, his former chief of staff, who, according to him, essentially ran the Victory rapper's life. He also testified to typically working between 80-100 hours a week and was paid about $125,000 for it.

Describing his job responsibilities, Kaplan said his day started around 9:30 AM, with him making sure that the rapper's chef and housekeeping staff were ready for the day, and his bathroom was set up with his toiletries and medications.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

All communication between Diddy and Kaplan took place over multiple texts, calls, and emails. The Hate Me Now rapper would tell him about the things he needed, which ranged from "clothing or potentially food from somewhere or drugs or liquor or an iPad or a speaker".

George Kaplan testified that in late 2015, the Bad Boy Records founder hired a licensed security group, which was more professional than his former guards and seemed to have a lot of "real-time training".

Ad

Further talking about his job responsibilities, George talked about setting up and cleaning Combs' hotel rooms. The rooms were usually booked under the name of "Frank Black," with Diddy having guests or a female partner joining him in the rooms.

Once the Last Night rapper left the room, it was Kaplan's job to enter, pack up his belongings - including liquor bottles, Gatorade bottles, and baby oil - and tidy the place up. He added,

Ad

"Protecting him and protecting his public image was very important and that was something I was very keen on doing."

Kaplan also testified that his job was threatened by Combs frequently. Per his testimony, Diddy would often remark that he wanted to be surrounded by the best, and "those around him at the time were not performing at that level".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More