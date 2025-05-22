Kid Cudi describes his house when Diddy allegedly broke in after he picked up Cassie in December 2011

American rapper Kid Cudi, who had a brief relationship with Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, testified in the ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs on Thursday, May 22, 2025. During his testimony, he gave an account of an alleged incident in December 2011, in which Combs reportedly broke into his home after he picked up Cassie, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend.

Previously, according to NBC, during her testimony on May 14, 2025, Cassie described how Diddy Combs was “irate” upon learning about her romantic involvement with Cudi. She said the rap mogul became physically aggressive to her and "was going to hurt" them both.

Building on the Me and You singer's account, Kid Cudi, aka Scott Mescudi, during his testimony, provided more details about what happened after Cassie's ex-boyfriend learned of their relationship.

The rapper stated that in the early morning hours of December 2011, he received a call from Cassie.

"She asked me to pick her up… She sounded really stressed on the phone—nervous, scared—so I went to get her," Cudi recalled.

He then explained that they went to a nearby hotel, where they met with Capricorn Clark, a Diddy employee, who informed them that her boss and his associate were inside Cudi’s home.

When Cudi arrived at his house, Diddy was gone. Instead, he found his home in disarray—gift boxes opened, a security camera deliberately turned away, and his dog locked in a bathroom.

"Post-break-in, I didn’t want to talk to him. I told him, 'You broke into my house and messed with my dog. I don’t want to talk to you,'" Cudi said.

Kid Cudi confirms some claims made by Cassie in the ongoing Diddy Trial, says Diddy "burnt up" his car

During his testimony on May 22, Kid Cudi also confirmed multiple disturbing allegations made by Cassie Ventura in the ongoing civil trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, as per CNN.

The rapper revealed that the first time Cassie spoke to him about her relationship with Diddy was around Thanksgiving of 2010.

"That’s when she was telling me she was having problems," he said.

Moreover, Cudi confirmed that the singer had disclosed physical abuse in her relationship with Combs, although she did not mention anything about sexual abuse.

During his testimony, Kid Cudi also corroborated another detail previously shared by Cassie. As per NBC, during her testimony, the R&B singer had described one of the alleged violent threats made by the former rap mogul, stating that while she was out of the country in early 2012, Combs had told her that

"Scott’s car would be blown up"

According to Cudi’s testimony, that threat became a reality. Speaking under oath on May 22, he stated that not long after the Gotta Move On singer had allegedly broken into his home, his Porsche 911 convertible was set on fire while parked in his driveway.

During the testimony, Kid Cudi recalled getting a call from his dog sitter while he was at a friend’s house, informing him that the car was ablaze. He also showed jurors graphic photos of the damage, including a gaping hole in the vehicle’s roof.

Describing the scene, Kid Cudi said:

"The top of my Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the Molotov cocktail was put in".

Kid Cudi is actively involved in music, and his latest release, Neverland, a track from his upcoming album FREE, dropped on May 9, 2025.

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, who testified in Combs' trial, is expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine.

Sean Combs is undergoing trial for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation with intent to engage in prostitution. His trial began on May 12, 2025, and is expected to last approximately 6 to 8 weeks.

