Who is a blind expert? Psychologist Dr. Dawn Hughes explores dynamics between victim & abuser in Diddy trial

On Wednesday, May 21, Dr. Dawn Hughes testified as a "blind expert" in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing criminal trial. Dr. Hughes is a clinical and forensic psychologist who is currently a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychology at New York's Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical College.

According to her website, she specializes in "the assessment and treatment of interpersonal violence, traumatic stress, and anxiety disorders." She has also testified in the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case as the first witness for the defense in 2022, as per a report by NBC.

Dr. Dawn Hughes testified as a "blind expert" at Diddy's trial on Wednesday. CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister, Laura Coates, and Dr. Lisa Fontes explained the meaning of the same in the latest episode of CNN's podcast, Trial By Jury: Diddy (released on May 22, 2025).

"Dawn Hughes today is speaking as what they call a blind expert or a subject matter expert, which means that she hasn't found out a lot about this case. She hasn't read the documents. She hasn't interviewed the parties. She's just speaking about the issues," explained Lisa Fontes.

Later in the discussion, Dr. Fontes opined on why the court allegedly wanted a blind expert (whom she also referred to as a subject matter expert).

"I actually think that the reason they have chosen to use a subject-matter expert rather than have Dawn Hughes or someone else interview the parties is because they want to eliminate the bias they want you to reduce the bias," she added.

According to CNN's live coverage of day 8 of the United States vs. Sean Combs, Dr. Dawn Hughes explained that it is common for victims to not leave their abusers and continue an abusive relationship. Furthermore, the abusers are known to use various methods, including physical assault, to trap the victims.

For the unversed, Diddy was in an on-and-off relationship with Cassie Ventura from 2007 to 2018. Last week, she testified in the trial and accused Diddy of physical and sexual assault.

Exploring what Dr. Dawn Hughes said in her testimony in the Diddy trial

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall - Source: Getty

According to CNN, Dr. Dawn Hughes spoke about various psychological aspects pertaining to the relationship between a victim and an abuser in a relationship. The "blind expert" elaborated on the reluctance of victims to seek help, especially if they are sexually abused.

According to her, victims tend to consider it "a very private harm." She also spoke about a victim's inclination to use various substances to "numb" themselves.

“They experience a tremendous amount of shame, humiliation, degradation,” the doctor reportedly added.

Financial and emotional dependence were another factor that prevents victims from leaving their perpetrators, according to the doctor's testimony. She reportedly said that it is especially hard for victims to leave their abusers if the latter controls their living expenses.

Finally, she claimed that it is tough for victims to open up about their traumatic experiences while they are happening. Even when they do, they tend to use hedging language to express moments of abuse.

According to Dr. Hughes, victims may also forget certain instances in which they were abused:

“Many victims will wait months, even years, before telling about what happened to them," said the doctor.

She claimed that abusive relationships may often have love and kindness in addition to the abuse. Therefore, leaving their perpetrators becomes an ordeal for victims, and it may take multiple attempts to do so.

As per CNN, Dr. Hughes was paid $600 per hour for her work and $6000 a day for her testimony in court.

