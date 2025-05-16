Justin Bieber's rep confirms singer was not one of Diddy's victims, despite online speculation 

Justin Bieber's rep has recently confirmed that the singer wasn't one of Diddy's victims, despite much online speculation suggesting otherwise since the rapper's arrest. The narrative on social media speculated that something untoward happened between Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs when the former was 15 years old.
As per TMZ's report dated May 15, 2025, the publication's sources involved in Bieber's life mentioned that Sean Combs never abused the singer s*xually or otherwise. Additionally, Justin Bieber's rep provided TMZ with a statement mentioning:
"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."
Diddy and Justin Bieber have been seen together on several occasions. Most speculative rumors concerning the two feature controversial snippets taken from their media and YouTube appearances.
In a 2009 YouTube video called 'JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!', Bieber and Combs were seen next to a car outside a residence. At that time, the now-imprisoned rapper told Bieber that he could use the car once he turned 16. Sean Combs also noted they couldn't reveal the details of their hangout, referring to it as a "15-year-old's dream."
Furthermore, in 2011, Sean Combs and Bieber attended Jimmy Kimmel Live! together, and Combs mentioned that Justin Bieber knew better "than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television." Such statements and visuals gave rise to speculations that Justin Bieber's rep recently refuted.
Additionally, TMZ noted that Diddy and Bieber's appearances were "performative" and that he was friends with the rapper's sons, Justin and Quincy Combs.
What is Diddy accused of in the new lawsuit filed by Jane Doe? Details explored
Amid his ongoing trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, a Jane Doe has filed a new lawsuit against Diddy on May 15, 2025.
As per The Independent's report dated May 15, 2025, Jane Doe claims that Combs violently assaulted her in 2001. In the complaint filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, the accuser claimed that Combs r*ped her at his Park Avenue apartment.
In the newly filed complaint, the plaintiff mentioned details of spending four nights out with the rapper over a three-month timeline. Jane Doe alleges that she met Combs in an elevator in a Manhattan office building, where the rapper asked if she and her friends would like to come to a party that night.
Although no abuse occurred on the first or second night out, Diddy grew upset with the plaintiff for leaving early one night without notifying him. The lawsuit states that Combs yelled at Jane Doe over the phone, saying:
“Do you know who I am? No one does that to me, you can’t just do that to me!”
According to the lawsuit, the alleged assault occurred on July 31, 2001, when Combs invited Jane Doe and her friend to a Mos Def concert at the Bowery Ballroom. They met Combs at the Bad Boy Records studio and were led onto a tour bus with 8 to 10 "large imposing men." About 40 minutes after arriving in the VIP balcony area, Jane Doe and her friend noticed weakness in their arms and legs, suspecting it was due to a spiked drink they had consumed.
Jane Doe mentioned that instead of being driven to her apartment after the concert, Diddy told her that he needed to go to his Park Avenue apartment first. On reaching there, he locked the bedroom door and forced himself on the plaintiff and r*ped her. After the attack was over, Jane Doe was guided outside the property by a bodyguard and never communicated with the rapper again.
Jane Doe is seeking an undisclosed amount of punitive and compensatory damages and costs, including attorney fees. The latest lawsuit has also made headlines for Jane Doe's description of Diddy's private parts.