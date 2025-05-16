Justin Bieber's rep confirms singer was not one of Diddy's victims, despite online speculation 

Justin Bieber's rep has recently confirmed that the singer wasn't one of Diddy's victims, despite much online speculation suggesting otherwise since the rapper's arrest. The narrative on social media speculated that something untoward happened between Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs when the former was 15 years old.

Ad

As per TMZ's report dated May 15, 2025, the publication's sources involved in Bieber's life mentioned that Sean Combs never abused the singer s*xually or otherwise. Additionally, Justin Bieber's rep provided TMZ with a statement mentioning:

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Ad

Trending

Diddy and Justin Bieber have been seen together on several occasions. Most speculative rumors concerning the two feature controversial snippets taken from their media and YouTube appearances.

Ad

In a 2009 YouTube video called 'JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!', Bieber and Combs were seen next to a car outside a residence. At that time, the now-imprisoned rapper told Bieber that he could use the car once he turned 16. Sean Combs also noted they couldn't reveal the details of their hangout, referring to it as a "15-year-old's dream."

Furthermore, in 2011, Sean Combs and Bieber attended Jimmy Kimmel Live! together, and Combs mentioned that Justin Bieber knew better "than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television." Such statements and visuals gave rise to speculations that Justin Bieber's rep recently refuted.

Ad

Ad

Additionally, TMZ noted that Diddy and Bieber's appearances were "performative" and that he was friends with the rapper's sons, Justin and Quincy Combs.

What is Diddy accused of in the new lawsuit filed by Jane Doe? Details explored

Amid his ongoing trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, a Jane Doe has filed a new lawsuit against Diddy on May 15, 2025.

Ad

As per The Independent's report dated May 15, 2025, Jane Doe claims that Combs violently assaulted her in 2001. In the complaint filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, the accuser claimed that Combs r*ped her at his Park Avenue apartment.

In the newly filed complaint, the plaintiff mentioned details of spending four nights out with the rapper over a three-month timeline. Jane Doe alleges that she met Combs in an elevator in a Manhattan office building, where the rapper asked if she and her friends would like to come to a party that night.

Ad

Although no abuse occurred on the first or second night out, Diddy grew upset with the plaintiff for leaving early one night without notifying him. The lawsuit states that Combs yelled at Jane Doe over the phone, saying:

“Do you know who I am? No one does that to me, you can’t just do that to me!”

Ad

According to the lawsuit, the alleged assault occurred on July 31, 2001, when Combs invited Jane Doe and her friend to a Mos Def concert at the Bowery Ballroom. They met Combs at the Bad Boy Records studio and were led onto a tour bus with 8 to 10 "large imposing men." About 40 minutes after arriving in the VIP balcony area, Jane Doe and her friend noticed weakness in their arms and legs, suspecting it was due to a spiked drink they had consumed.

Ad

Jane Doe mentioned that instead of being driven to her apartment after the concert, Diddy told her that he needed to go to his Park Avenue apartment first. On reaching there, he locked the bedroom door and forced himself on the plaintiff and r*ped her. After the attack was over, Jane Doe was guided outside the property by a bodyguard and never communicated with the rapper again.

Jane Doe is seeking an undisclosed amount of punitive and compensatory damages and costs, including attorney fees. The latest lawsuit has also made headlines for Jane Doe's description of Diddy's private parts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More