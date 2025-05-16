Amid the ongoing federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, his former bodyguard, Big Homie.CC, appeared on the show Piers Morgan Uncensored. It was uploaded on YouTube on May 15, 2025.

Big Homie, whose real name is Emanuel Newton, told British broadcaster Piers Morgan that he was speaking from a “lot of experience” about Diddy, adding the trial period is a “highly dangerous situation.”

“This guy was the middleman. He was the party guy. He was the person who lined up the parties and the festivities for a lot of guys; a lot more wealthy and affluent than him,” Big Homie stated.

He further continued by comparing Sean Combs to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“So, you know, I am a person who believes that Epstein’s list is very similar to Diddy’s list,” Big Homie added.

According to Diddy’s former bodyguard, the rapper provided alleged escort and blackmail services to the more powerful people around him. Homie added that while Diddy pretended to help the alleged victims, later, he himself exploited them.

Exploring further, Big Homie.CC’s recent claims about Diddy

Big Homie.CC further claimed that Sean Combs, like Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly used CCTV footage, tapes, and screenshots to seemingly control and manipulate people in the entertainment industry through alleged blackmail/ threats.

He compared them to how pedophiles kept images and videos on their phones as “a list of trophies.”

“Epstein’s tape was to get people in precarious situations, and then you have this footage that you can use against them, to be able to have your way with the champions of the industry, to be able to control policy. He does the same,” Big Homie stated.

Elsewhere, the ex-bodyguard claimed that when the Homeland Security raided Diddy’s houses in Los Angeles and Miami in early 2024, the officers weren’t informed whose properties they were raiding. According to Big Homie, this was because the department had “information” that Combs might be “protected.”

Diddy’s former employee also mentioned that his “gut feeling” was that a “lot of strange things” would take place during his trial period, such as the disappearance of a male sex worker who reportedly provided “the tapes to the feds.”

He was referring to a key witness who went missing before testifying at court, identified as "Victim 3" in the court documents, as per OK Magazine.

Big Homie continued:

“And whenever these trials come about, the closer you get to the trial date, a lot of things start happening to remove people from the case that are going to strengthen the case for the prosecution.”

He added:

“I expect to see a lot of strange things take place, I expect to see the defense team do a lot of steps to lighten the image of Combs, and we’ve been watching that take place.”

The former security detail of Combs also claimed on Piers Morgan’s show that over the years, he has been “poisoned three times” by cyanide, the side-effect of which was him contracting pneumonia.

While Big Homie didn’t clarify who he suspected was behind his poisoning, he claimed that a lot of these problems didn’t start until he began speaking out about powerful people, such as his ex-boss.

“You know, it’s been a hard time to line up this interview, because the last time I was scheduled to be in this interview, randomly, our car got hit from the side by a blacked-out vehicle [with] no license plate. That’s happened three times this month so far, somebody didn’t want me to do this interview,” Emanuel claimed.

When asked whether the rapper might threaten, intimidate, or want him dead, Big Homie agreed that it would “probably be in his best interest,” but joked Combs needed “good luck” as he had been “proven to be hard to kill.”

Big Homie also briefly spoke about Cassie’s testimony, noting it sounded “familiar,” shared his experiences about Diddy’s freak-off parties, and why Combs might have tried to poison Jamie Foxx.

He also spoke about being mentioned in one of the lawsuits against Diddy because he wielded his firearm at his former boss to protect one of his alleged female victims.

However, Big Homie hoped that the “justice system prevail” and the ongoing federal trial of Diddy reached a favorable outcome.

So far, a 12-member jury has been selected for his trial that commenced on May 5, 2025. Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified for three consecutive days this week, alongside two other witnesses named Israel Florez and Daniel Phillip.

Sean Combs, who was arrested in September 2024, is facing multiple criminal charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution, among others.

He has continued to deny the charges and maintain his innocence. If convicted, he can face 15 years to life in federal prison.

