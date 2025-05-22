What does Malingering mean? Diddy's lawyer questions psychologist Dawn Hughes about witness' emotions during questioning

Psychologist Dawn Hughes recently testified in Diddy’s trial on May 21, 2025, where she was questioned about the concept of malingering. Inner City Press shared the details of the cross-examination on X, where Diddy’s defense team questioned Dawn about her forensic work, asking if they needed multiple sources of information.

Hughes said in her response that it is required only if the information is relevant. Dawn also agreed that they would analyse the reports of the police and witnesses, and while the defense team questioned her,

"You're familiar with malingering?"

Hughes replied,

“I am.”

While being questioned about malingering, Sean’s attorney, Jonathan Bach, called it a process of distorting facts based on the circumstances of a particular individual, as per the Washington Post. However, Dawn refused to agree to the same and responded by calling it a process of faking emotional and psychological symptoms.

For the unversed, malingering refers to a situation where an individual pretends to be suffering from some illness so that he/she can earn some benefit from the same. WebMD states that malingering can be described as an act instead of a situation, and it has been commonly used for soldiers during the ’90s when they avoided military service.

Furthermore, malingering can be identified through various situations, including when a person’s medical or legal condition can be improved with a diagnosis. Apart from this, a person might try to avoid getting treatment and is suffering from antisocial personality disorder.

Dawn Hughes was reportedly described as a biased professional witness by the defense

As mentioned, Dawn Hughes’ cross-examination was conducted by Jonathan Bach, and the psychologist said during her testimony that her opinions were not based on a particular individual. Dawn also told the court that she never gave testimony for anyone who has been charged with a sex crime.

Although Dawn said that she heard the name of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in the ongoing trial, Bach confirmed that Hughes had no idea of Ventura’s testimony and that she did not check the records related to Ventura’s alleged drug use, as per CNN.

The defense also brought up a webinar from about ten years ago, claiming it was training for domestic abuse advocates. Jonathan suggested Hughes was making a lot of money by working as a professional witness.

After Judge Arun Subramanian allowed Bach to continue questioning Dawn Hughes on the webinar, Dawn claimed that she was providing training to a group that received a grant from the Department of Justice. CNN stated that Bach reportedly opened up on the negative sides of bringing expert witnesses in any case, saying that it can be dangerous due to their power or influence.

Before Dawn Hughes went to the stand, special agent Gerard Gannon testified in the case, opening up on everything that was discovered during the raids conducted at Diddy’s house in Miami in 2024. According to NBC News, the alleged items included drugs in the bags along with several bottles of lubricant.

Apart from this, Diddy’s former employee George Kaplan told the court that he was told to arrange hotel rooms for the rapper and clean them at the same time. George addressed the reasons for the same by claiming that he was trying to save Diddy’s reputation from getting damaged in any manner, as per People magazine.

CNN stated that Kid Cudi is reportedly appearing to testify next in the case. However, further updates on the same are currently awaited.

