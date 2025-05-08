"He is a woke soy boy" — Video of Diddy's trial judge arriving at the courthouse dressed casually with headphones and backpack divides the internet

Sean "Diddy" Combs is about to face trial on May 12, 2025, after being locked up in jail for months for s*x trafficking charges. Meanwhile, a video has popped up on social media platforms capturing Judge Arun Subramanian walking into the courthouse in casual attire. He also had a pair of headphones and a backpack on him.

Seeing the judge in a casual outfit sparked mixed reactions from netizens on X. While some users pointed out that it was natural to be in casual attire outside the court, others claimed that he would free Diddy. Many even called him "woke" and "activist."

One user (@Freedomite1776) wrote on X:

"He is a woke soy boy bro."

Another user tweeted:

"Judge Arun is obviously trying to be cool, which su*ks because that means he's easily persuaded by how others think of him."

"I am getting sick and tired of activist judges," added a tweet.

"Already sounds like a Circus. Welcome to Clown World Folks!" exclaimed another netizen.

Many other users didn't find an issue with Judge Arun wearing casual attire while arriving at the court. A user commented:

"Do we expect him to be wearing his judges gown when he walks in?"

"You want him to hit the subway in robes," read a tweet.

"Whats wrong with what he is wearing?" wondered a netizen.

Diddy's trial Judge Arun Subramanian criticized attorney Mark Geragos for comments made against the prosecution team

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, Diddy's trial Judge, Arun Subramanian, criticized lawyer Mark Geragos for some comments that the latter made. For the unversed, Geragos is a lawyer working closely with the defense team of the music mogul.

Geragos, however, is not officially present on the defense team. According to Business Insider, Geragos appeared on TMZ's 2 Angry Men podcast on May 2 and called the all-women prosecution team "a six-pack of white women." As per reports by NBC News, in response to the remark, Judge Subramanian said:

"I think this is ridiculous. I think referring to the prosecution in this case as a six-pack of white women is outrageous. This would not be tolerated in any court from any lawyer anywhere across the nation."

While Mark is not an official part of the team, his daughter Teny is. E! News reported that Teny Geragos argued that her dad was only making an "observation" when he made that remark about the prosecution team.

Apart from this comment, Geragos reportedly also claimed that the prosecution had mischaracterized the hotel surveillance footage capturing Diddy beating up his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Meanwhile, Sean "Diddy" Combs has denied all the charges made against him. As of now, several lawsuits have been filed against him by various victims who accused him of drugging and r*ping them.

Since his arrest in September 2024, Diddy has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Jury selection has already happened, and the trial could last for eight weeks, according to Business Insider.

