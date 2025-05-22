Did Katt Williams testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

A recently surfaced video claimed that stand-up comedian and actor Katt Williams testified at the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial. The claim first emerged on the YouTube channel WhatIsMyStarWorth on May 22, 2025, with the headline:

Ad

“1 MINUTE AGO: Katt Williams REVEALS EVERY Celebrity Connected to Diddy in Court...”

According to the video description, Katt Williams made certain claims about A-listers, including current US President Donald Trump and his alleged connection to Sean Combs.

“From A-list names to unexpected industry icons, Katt didn’t hold back — and what he revealed could change everything,” the video's description read.

Ad

Trending

The video post about Katt Williams’ alleged testimony at the ongoing federal Diddy trial has gained significant traction, amassing over 350K views at the time of writing.

However, the claim in the YouTube video is false. Katt Williams did not take the stand at Sean Combs’ sex trafficking trial. According to the latest media reports, he has not appeared on any witness lists, nor is he scheduled to testify anytime soon.

Ad

Ad

Additionally, the video came with a disclaimer that further discredited the rumor.

“This content is fictional and intended for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official statements confirm these events,” it read.

Katt Williams has been a longtime critic of Diddy. However, the comedian’s name has not been mentioned in the trial, nor is there a direct connection between the two.

Ad

Katt Williams did not take the witness stand at the Diddy trial

On Thursday, the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube channel posted a nearly 20-minute video about Katt Williams' alleged testimony at Sean Combs’ high-profile trial. However, the clip provided a false narrative, as evident from its description that reads:

“In a jaw-dropping moment that shook the courtroom, comedian Katt Williams has reportedly taken the stand and exposed a long list of celebrities allegedly tied to Diddy's dark inner circle.

Ad

“In this video, we dive deep into the full list of stars Katt named, the shocking connections they allegedly have to Diddy, and how this testimony could unravel the fabric of the entertainment industry as we know it. If what Katt is claiming is true, no one at the top is safe anymore.”

Meanwhile, the clip’s thumbnail reads, “Breaking News: Even Donald Trump,” alongside a collage of Katt Williams and Diddy, along with a smaller picture of the politician and the rapper. It insinuates that the POTUS is somehow linked to Diddy. However, no direct connection between Donald Trump and Sean Combs has been established in the trial thus far, according to recent reports.

Ad

The video also alleges that Katt Williams reportedly name-dropped alleged Diddy associates such as Jay-Z, Tyler Perry, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, T.D. Jakes, and Ricky Smiley, among others, during the trial. However, there’s no credible source or evidence within the video or elsewhere on the internet to support these claims.

Additionally, the WhatIsMyStarWorth video states that the judge in the Diddy trial is a woman. However, in reality, a male judge named Arun Subramanian has been presiding over the case in Manhattan, NYC.

Ad

A screenshot of the video's description (Image via YouTube/@WhatIsMyStarWorth)

What further raises doubts about the YouTube video’s credibility is the mention of the words “altered or synthetic” in its description, stating, “sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.”

Ad

There is also a disclaimer at the start of the video that says:

“Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only. This is the verbatim federal courtroom testimony of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, as reported by Inner City Press.”

These contradictory statements further undermine the video's credibility, suggesting it is fictional and fabricated. The United Nations-supported investigative journalism group, Inner City Press, has not reported on Katt Williams’ alleged testimony at the Diddy trial.

Ad

However, it has extensively covered the actual courtroom proceedings of the trial, reporting so far on the testimonies of Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her former friend Kerry Morgan, ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, and others.

It is also worth noting that the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel bio includes its own disclaimer stating that all of its content “may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality.”

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it adds.

Ad

All of this suggests that the Katt Williams testimony rumor should be taken with a grain of salt and was seemingly meant for virality and sensationalism. This is not the first misleading video posted by the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube channel.

Over the past week, it has published several fake videos regarding the non-existent testimonies of celebrities including Kanye, Usher, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Al B. Sure, Sheila E, Mo’Nique, Wendy Williams, and others.

Ad

Diddy’s twin teenage daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, were also falsely claimed to have taken the witness stand. The channel alleged that the late music icon Prince left behind a recording proving Sean Combs’ alleged illicit activities.

A screenshot of the videos the account has uploaded related to Diddy's trial (Image via YouTube/@WhatIsMyStarWorth)

However, all the videos have since been debunked as fake and lacking any factual basis or an authentic/ credible source. In addition, they all used a fictional and AI-generated script and voice narration.

Ad

At the time of writing, there are no official or confirmed reports to suggest that Katt Williams will be testifying at the trial.

Katt Williams has previously criticized Sean Combs

Since Sean Combs’ arrest in September 2024, Katt Williams has been vocal about his criticism of the rapper. For instance, at the time, he shared an Instagram Story where he wrote, “Diddy about to snitch on everybody.”

Before that, in January of last year, Katt Williams appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast and made a prediction.

Ad

“All lies would be exposed this year. It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if it’s Diddy or whoever you is, any of them,” the comedian said back then.

He also claimed to have “receipts” to confirm his suspicions about the Bad Boy Records owner. In Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Williams went on record to claim that he has never attended Diddy's parties.

Ad

“P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. You got to tell him no! I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you, that’s why I can say them so freely,” Katt stated at the time.

Ad

In November 2024, the Wild ‘n Out alum told GQ in an interview that he began questioning Sean Combs’ activities ever since he heard he might have been involved in Tupac Shakur’s murder.

“So, when I was a young man, Tupac was my favorite artist. I loved Tupac. And I felt like we were kindred spirits. So, if I hear you responsible for knocking my n***a off…”

Ad

Tupac's killing has long focused on the East Coast versus West Coast rivalry, with suggestions that someone influential in the entertainment industry paid for the job. Combs’ name has come up multiple times in this regard, although he has never been directly linked to Shakur’s death.

Katt Williams continued in the GQ interview,

“I don’t give a f**k what job I end up being in, I don’t care how things go, if I can get a way to get you, that’s what I’m all about. I just don’t like you walking around scot-free. ’Cause you a demon…”

Ad

The Friday After Next star added that he was aware that “demons are powerful,” but also knew the reason they were powerful, aka, a “cold spiritual warfare.” He emphasized that his goal was to maintain focus on his job, which was exposing the said demons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since Combs’ legal troubles began, the comedian has made jokes about the rapper during his stand-up shows, Netflix specials, podcast appearances, and other interviews.

Diddy, who faces charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution, has continued to deny these allegations.

His trial began on May 5, 2025, and is expected to last for at least seven more weeks. So far, Cassie, Kerry Morgan, Dawn Richard, Israel Florez, and Daniel Phillip have taken the witness stand. Other former aides, associates, and collaborators of Sean Combs have also testified.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More