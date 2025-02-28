Diddy allegedly boasted about his involvement in Tupac's murder while s*xually assaulting a male escort, lawsuit alleges

On Wednesday, February 26, a new assault lawsuit was filed against Diddy by a male escort. As per Page Six on Thursday, the plaintiff in the lawsuit - assuming the pseudonym John Doe - claims that Combs s*xually assaulted and threatened to kill him in 2012. The rapper also allegedly stated that he got Tupac Shakur "hit."

In the lawsuit, Doe claims that the hip-hop mogul hired him through a Florida-based male companion service. The male escort then traveled to New York City to meet with Combs at the Intercontinental Hotel. As he entered the hotel room, he was met by the Act Bad rapper and a female companion.

Per the document obtained by Page Six, the Bad Boy Records founder then ordered Doe to perform oral s*x on the unnamed woman for hours while the former allegedly performed demeaning s*xual acts on her.

Doe also alleged to have been drugged by Diddy, either through the water bottle he was offered or a potentially drug-laced baby oil that was rubbed on his body. Once the drug took effect, Doe lost control of himself and was followed by Combs into the bathroom, where the rapper allegedly a**lly s***mized him.

Diddy reportedly claimed to have John Doe killed amidst the alleged assault

According to John Doe's lawsuit, when he tried to resist Diddy, claiming that he wasn't feeling well and needed to leave, the rapper didn't budge, saying, "No, we're gonna have some fun," grabbing Doe's pe**s as he simultaneously began to touch himself.

Combs then allegedly threatened John Doe, saying,

"You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me? I'm not f**king playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f**k do you think can happen to you?"

The anonymous plaintiff is now seeking compensatory and punitive damages, with the amount to be determined at trial. Meanwhile, in response to the latest lawsuits, Sean Combs' attorneys have issued a statement to Page Six, saying:

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed - especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims - it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never s*xually assaulted or s*x trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor."

The statement continues:

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."

For the unversed, Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shootout in September 1996. In 2023, Duane "Keefe D" Davis was arrested in relation to Shakur's murder. As per ABC News on February 19, 2025, his trial was originally scheduled for mid-March 2025 but has now been postponed to February 9, 2026, due to the defense's request for more time to interview witnesses.

Diddy's mother is being sued for financial fraud and coercion

Diddy isn't the only one who has been sued this week. According to Us Weekly on February 27, a new lawsuit was filed against his mother, Janice Combs, on Wednesday, February 26.

The lawsuit, filed by Kirk Burrowes—the co-founder of Bad Boy Records—accuses Janice of secretly and unlawfully taking control of 25% of his ownership stake in the record label. Her son has also been named in the suit for allegedly coercing Burrowes into signing over his share by the threat of physical violence.

The documents, obtained by Us Weekly, claim:

"Under extreme duress and in justified fear for his physical safety and life, [Burrowes] did not read the contract, but nevertheless signed the contract presented without the guidance of proper legal representation. He later discovered his signature on the aforesaid contract conveyed away his rightful 25 percent ownership interest in and to BBE."

Diddy, who is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), has denied all allegations against him as he awaits his trial, scheduled for May 5, 2025.

