Keefe D accused Diddy of ordering a hit on TuPac and Suge Knight during 1995 Summer Jam tour, ex-detective says

In a shocking revelation, Keefe D, a former associate of Diddy, has accused him of ordering a hit on Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight during the 1995 Summer Jam tour. This startling claim has been brought to light by former LAPD detective Greg Kading.

On June 12, 2024, during an exclusive interview with The New York Times, Kading, who actively investigated the murder case of Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight, asserted that Duane "Keefe D" Davis claimed Diddy ordered the hits on both 2Pac and Biggie Smalls.

"During a stop on the 1995 Summer Jam tour in Anaheim, Combs allegedly told a hotel room full of Crip gangsters — Davis included — that he wanted "them dudes' heads," the article reads.

Davis was arrested last year with charges of involvement in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, as per AP News. Both Tupac and Knight were shot fatally in Las Vegas.

Keefe D revealed Diddy's alleged role in Tupac and Suge Knight attacks, claims LAPD detective

In an exclusive interview with the NY Times, former LAPD detective Greg Kading made a revelation suggesting that during the 1995 Summer Jam tour, Combs was in a state of tension and concern for his safety following the attack on Tupac.

On November 30, 1994, as reported by Sky News, Tupac was robbed and beaten by three men at Quad Recording Studios in Manhattan. Shakur allegedly accused The Notorious B.I.G., a close associate of Diddy, of having prior knowledge of the attack.

The article suggests that while Diddy initially expressed his concerns out of tension, Davis later informed Kading that during a lunch meeting in Los Angeles, Diddy offered him a million dollars to carry out the hit.

"Combs may have simply been caught up in the moment; tensions were running high, and he was by all accounts legitimately concerned for his safety. But later, Davis said, over lunch in L.A., Combs offered him a million dollars to get the hit done. According to Davis, he had agreed to the hit, telling Combs, 'Man, we'll wipe their as* out quick.' (Davis later told Kading he would have done it for $50,000.)" the article reads.

Moreover, in a lengthy article by Rolling Stone released on May 29, 2024, renowned photographer Monique Bunn revealed that 2Pac had "no respect" for Combs.

"Pac didn't have any kind of respect for Puff," Bunn said.

In 2019, before his arrest in 2023, Davis released a memoir named Compton Street Legend, discussing his beef with Tupac. He revealed that in September 1996, when 2Pac allegedly punched his nephew, Orlando Anderson, in the face during a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand arena in Las Vegas, things became "personal" for him.

"The sh*t became ominously personal," Davis wrote.

Davis further alleged in a memoir that he obtained a .40-caliber Glock from a drug dealer, Eric Von Zip Martin, and handed the weapon to his nephew.

According to OK Magazine, when 2Pac did not come to Club 662, owned by Knight, Davis and Anderson drove back toward the Strip on East Flamingo Road. They found 2Pac near the intersection with Koval Lane, sitting at the passenger side window of a black BMW, which Knight was driving.

Davis alleged that when the cars slowed down to the corner, Anderson fatally shot 2Pac four times — two in the chest, one in the arm, and a fourth in the thigh. Whereas he allegedly shot Knight in the head. 2Pac was taken to hospital, where he died after six days on September 13, 1996.

In addition, the article reads that even if Davis' claims are valid, they cannot be used against Diddy as evidence. However, they can be helpful to pursue legal action or an investigation against him.

Amid the abuzz, Diddy, accused of ordering the hit, has not commented on the allegations yet.

