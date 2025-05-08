What did Ali Siddiq tell Lil Kim? Comedian apologizes on Club Shay Shay podcast over Notorious BIG remark

Comedian Ali Siddiq is dropping his stand-up special, My Two Sons, on YouTube this Sunday, May 11, and to promote the same, he recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast. During the three-hour-long candid conversation, Ali Siddiq shared many moments of his life and also apologized to Lil Kim for his remark on late rapper Biggie.

The comedian recalled the time when he tried to take a shot at Kim. He told the host, Shannon Sharpe, that he was quite drunk and walked up to the female rapper in the club and said, "Biggie dead, what we doing?" For the unversed, the Lady Marmalade hitmaker was in a romantic relationship with Notorious B.I.G. before he died in 1997.

On the May 7 episode of Club Shay Shay, Ali shared details about the incident that occurred at the club, further explaining the reason behind it.

"I was on that Hen. Full of it. Had a Hennessy IV... I had been drinking all day... I see Lil Kim, and I had just read in this article that Kim says she likes regular dudes. And at this time, I'm a regular dude," Ali told Sharpe.

He then added,

"And man, I see Kim, I tapped my partner said, 'Hey, I'm finna go holla at little Kim.' He said, 'For what?' I said, 'Cuz she like regular dudes'... I get over there and I say the wildest thing I ever said in my life. I get right in Kim face, and I said, 'Biggie dead. What we doing?'... It was the Hennessy. It wasn't me. I apologize, Kim."

The comedian also shared how he was removed from the club after this occurred. Ali had earlier shared this incident involving Lil Kim on The Sitdown At Uptown podcast in November 2024.

A look at Ali Siddiq's stand-up career ahead of his upcoming special

Born in Houston, Ali started selling illicit drugs at the age of 14 and was arrested when he was 19. He served six years in prison, where he found his passion for comedy. Ali started performing standup in 1997 at the Just Joking comedy club.

From there, Ali Siddiq performed on many TV shows and went on to win Comedy Central’s Up Next competition in 2013. However, his real success came from Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, wherein he talked about his prison experiences for the very first time.

The third and fourth parts of this tetralogy provided a further glimpse into Ali Siddiq's experiences, both in school and during his time in prison.

The comedian is now dropping his new special, My Two Sons, on his YouTube channel this Sunday. On May 7, he released a trailer for the same on YouTube as well as Instagram, where he wrote in the caption:

"This Sunday (Mother’s Day) one of my new specials, MY TWO SONS, is available on YouTube! And thank you to everyone who contributed by watching it months ago! Your early support makes these specials possible. AliSiddiqComedy on YT or AliSiddiq.com. Enjoy!"

Earlier, on March 10, the special was released on the streaming platform Moment, where it was available only for two weeks.

Ali Siddiq also taped a special called I'm Not Handy in October last year, so fans can expect its release in the near future as well.

