"Send me a white belaire bottle" — Rick Ross believes his alleged beef with Drake was not "really deep" on the Bootleg Kev podcast

Rick Ross recently addressed his rumored feud with Drake, saying it wasn’t “really deep.” According to BET, the tension started in April 2024 when Drake released Push Ups, which appeared to diss Ross.

Ad

On May 7, 2025, Ross spoke about it on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, saying the issue wasn’t serious.

When Kev further asked Ross whether there was a chance of reconciliation, Ross stated,

"You never know. If a n***a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one. Bro, for any of these young n****s out here, send me a white Belaire bottle and I'll take a picture with you."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about the alleged feud between Drake and Rick Ross

As per Forbes, on April 13, 2024, Drake released his track Push Ups, where he seemingly dissed Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Future, and Kendrick Lamar. After Ross reportedly unfollowed Drake on Instagram, the Hotline Bling rapper took shots at Ross's age and capacity to produce a hit song.

He rapped,

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky / Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n***a turnin' 50 / Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy / Spend that lil' check you got and stay up out my business"

Ad

Ross immediately retaliated with the track Champagne Moments, on which he accuses Drake of having ghostwriters and getting cosmetic surgery, such as a nose job, while also sampling a clip of Drizzy saying Ross is his “favorite person to rap with on any song.”

Ross also referred to the One Dance rapper as "BBL Drizzy, " insinuating that he had undergone multiple cosmetic procedures and even posted hashtags on Instagram and X.

Ad

Rick Ross & Drake Visit Greenhouse - Image via Getty

According to the Daily Beast, on April 14, 2024, Drake took to Instagram to respond to Ross by posting screenshots of a text message conversation between him and his mother. The texts featured Drake's mother jokingly stating that she couldn't believe her son got a nose job without her.

Ad

Drake responded with laughing emojis and quipped that he would have gotten a "2 for 1 deal" if he went.

Drizzy then referenced Ross, stating,

“It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the [weight loss drug] Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drake is yet to respond to Rick Ross's statements on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More