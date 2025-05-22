Did Wendy Williams testify at Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

Recently, a rumor surfaced that former host and media personality Wendy Williams testified at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing federal trial. The claim first appeared on the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube channel on May 21, 2025.

The video's headline claimed that Williams “exposed” Combs in the Manhattan federal courtroom alongside other industry A-listers such as Jay-Z and Oprah Winfrey.

“1 MINUTE AGO: Wendy Williams Just EXPOSED Diddy, Jay-Z & Oprah Under Oath…” the video post was captioned.

The video description further read,

“From secret parties to behind-the-scenes manipulation in the entertainment industry, Wendy held nothing back as she delivered a testimony that’s sending shockwaves through Hollywood.”

The post garnered severe traction and amassed 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

However, the now-viral claim is fake. According to the latest reports of the high-profile Diddy trial, Wendy Williams has not testified yet, nor is there any confirmation that she is scheduled to appear on the witness stand soon.

Notably, no major publication has covered anything about Wendy allegedly testifying against Diddy, despite his sex trafficking trial earning significant media attention.

Furthermore, the video description states that the content was “altered or synthetic” and adds that “sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.”

The YouTube video was accompanied by a disclaimer that stated that the content is “fictional,” thus discrediting it further.

“This content is fictional and for entertainment purposes only. No official court evidence or verified reports confirm these claims,” it read.

Thus, the viral courtroom video claim about Sean Combs and Wendy Williams can be debunked as fake.

Wendy Williams did not offer her testimony at the Diddy trial

The 20-minute and 22-second-long YouTube video, posted by WhatIsMyStarWorth on Wednesday, revealed a fabricated story about former broadcaster and writer Wendy Williams reportedly testifying at Sean Combs' ongoing federal trial.

While Williams has been a longtime vocal critic of Diddy, she is currently living under a conservatorship in a memory care unit and has very limited access to the outside world. Thus, it is highly unlikely she would appear for the Combs trial. She, however, has hardly ever spoken negatively about Oprah or Jay-Z.

Despite her current living situation, the description of the video claimed,

“In a shocking courtroom twist no one saw coming, Wendy Williams has taken the stand — and what she revealed about Diddy, Jay-Z, and Oprah has left the courtroom gasping.”

It continued, “In this video, we break down exactly what Wendy said under oath, why she decided to speak out now, and what this could mean for the powerful trio she just exposed.”

Wendy Williams did not testify at the Sean Combs trial. (Image via X)

However, just like in the video narration, the description later stepped away from the initial claim that Wendy Williams testified in person at the trial. Instead, it alleged that the former television host appeared in old resurfaced footage and new evidence provided by the prosecution, where she reportedly revealed “the truth” that might be “darker than anyone imagined.”

Two such opposed viewpoints in the same video thus raise doubts about its credibility. Moreover, no verifiable source or evidence was available throughout the video that supports its claims.

It rather begins with an additional disclaimer that reads, “Viewer discretion is strongly advised,” and the "following is for educational and entertainment purposes only.”

Despite the warning that the content was fictional and fabricated, the video introduced another opposing claim that it was providing “the verbatim federal courtroom testimony” from the Sean Combs trial, as “reported by the Inner City Press.”

However, it is noteworthy that Inner City Press, which is a United Nations-backed investigative journalism group, did not report on Wendy Williams’ alleged testimony. Instead, it has been extensively covering actual courtroom proceedings from the said trial.

Meanwhile, WhatIsMyStarWorth channel bio shares that the content it posts “may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality.”

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it adds.

All of this discredits the entire video post as fake, seemingly meant for virality and sensationalism. It is worth noting that the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel has been making several of such false claims surrounding the ongoing Diddy trial.

Wendy Williams has been a longtime critic of Puffy. (Image via X)

Between May 16 and 21, it falsely alleged that multiple industry insiders testified at the trial, including Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Usher, Kanye, Al B. Sure, Sheila E., and Mo’Nique, among others.

Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila were also claimed to have taken the witness stand. However, all of the rumors have since been refuted as none of them have any factual basis or an authentic/ credible source to support the claims.

The claim by WhatIsMyStarWorth that the late music icon Prince left behind a recording against Sean Combs just before his death in April 2016 has also been debunked. Just like all the other videos, it too used a fictional and AI-made script and voice narration.

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed reports to suggest that Wendy Williams will be testifying at the Diddy trial.

Wendy Williams has been warning against Diddy over the years

In January 2025, Wendy Williams appeared on the radio show The Breakfast Club and dismissed the theories that she required legal and financial guardianship, was mentally impaired, and physically incapacitated. She further called her conservatorship emotional and psychological abuse, and compared her living situation to that of a prison.

It was at the same show that Williams stated that she was convinced Combs would “go to prison for life,” when one of the hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, asked her about her opinion on the Diddy federal case.

“You don’t know things that I do about Diddy back in the day. It’s about time, people. Diddy done!” Wendy said on her January 16 The Breakfast Club appearance.

Before that, in October 2024, a month after Sean Combs’ arrest, Wendy Williams told Daily Mail,

"What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it.’ Including some people from my family who have said the same."

She also spoke about the 2016 video of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in a California hotel hallway.

"You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific. But now you have to think, 'How many more times? How many people? How many more women?' It’s just so horrible," Wendy added.

Diddy and Wendy Williams have shared a disputed history. In the 1990s, she claimed on her radio show that the Bad Boy Records founder was “gay” and leaked NSFW images of the rapper.

In response, Diddy reportedly got her fired from her job at Hot 97 radio. Years later, during a 2009 episode of her radio program The Wendy Williams Experience, the broadcaster claimed Diddy reportedly got her jumped by a girl gang called Total, whom she previously called “broken h*es.”

In 2019, on her self-titled talk show, Wendy doubled down on her claims, adding her then-husband, Kevin Hunter could vouch for the said incident.

“Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my a*s in front of the radio station. Fact!” Williams alleged.

Likewise, during a 2013 interview with Vlad TV, she mentioned being “burned at the stake” for spilling facts about Diddy, back in the day, adding it has been a “full circle,” considering his then-ensuing legal troubles.

In 2015 and 2018, Wendy Williams called out Sean Combs on her eponymous show for his controversial relationship with Cassie Ventura, and described him as a “playboy.”

In her 2004 book, The Wendy Williams Experience, she recalled Puffy trying to “single-handedly ruin me.” Similarly, in a Sway Universe interview, she once claimed Diddy was a “Bad Boy for life,” who wasn’t going anywhere.

It is noteworthy that in 2017, Wendy called Diddy on her talk show, and the duo briefly buried the hatchet. He called her the first successful hip-hop journalist, while she called it a “full circle moment.”

Sean Combs is currently facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He has continued to deny the charges.

So far, those who have testified include his ex-girlfriend Cassie, her former best friend Kerry Morgan, ex-Danity Kane member Dawn Richard, hotel security guard-turned-cop Israel Florez, and male escort Daniel Phillip.

Other former staff, associates, and industry insiders have also testified. The trial began on May 5, 2025, and is expected to run for at least seven weeks.

