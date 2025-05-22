"The man lives to stay on Puffy's couch": Freddy P makes claims about Stevie J and Diddy sharing an intimate relationship 

In a recent episode of The Art of Dialogue, artist Freddy P claimed Diddy and Stevie J shared an intimate relationship. For the uninitiated, Freddy P is a former member of Sean "Diddy" Combs' group Da Band, and record producer Stevie J is one of Combs' biggest supporters.

During his appearance on The Art of Dialogue on May 21, 2025, Freddy P alleged that people around Combs lived a lifestyle similar to his, citing Stevie J as an example. Freddy said:

"You think Stevie J don't like c*m on him? You think Stevie J hang out with a fruit and not a fruit? You think Stevie Jay don't like c*m? Listen, the man lives to stay on Puffy's couch bro, like he do like whatever he have to do to stay on Puffy couch."

Freddy alleged that Stevie J has had an intimate relationship with Combs and that he indulged in things that the rapper reportedly asked him to do because he did not want to work. Commenting on Stevie J getting spousal support from his ex-wife, Faith Evans, Freddy said that the record producer collected money from her to "have a way of living."

Additionally, Freddy P dubbed Stevie J a "professional follower" and "professional number 2". The former Da Band member said he'd pray for Stevie J, but he wouldn't go that far since he knew too many victims. Freddy P allegedly referred to Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Stevie J and Combs when he mentioned victims.

Stevie J and Diddy's alleged s*xual relationship cited in Lil Rod's lawsuit: Details explored

In February 2024, producer and videographer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones sued Diddy for s*xual assault. He claimed that Combs tried to groom him into having physical relations with Stevie J under the promise to make Jones win producer of the year at the Grammys.

As per Newsweek's March 2024 report, Jones was seeking $30 million in damages for being s*xually harassed, threatened, and drugged by Sean Combs for more than a year.

Rodney Jones' lawsuit spanned a timeline between September 2022 and November 2023 while working on the rapper's album and mentioned that Diddy "used access to Stevie J and his knowledge of Mr. Jones' admiration of Stevie J to groom and entice Mr. Jones to engage in homosexual acts. However, Stevie J dubbed Jones' allegations as "false".

During an interview with DJ Vlad in March 2025, Stevie J commented on Rodney Jones' allegations. Stevie joked about Jones' story having more holes than the Jamaican shirts with holes. Questioning why Jones mentioned him in the lawsuit with controversial allegations, Stevie J mentioned:

"Why would you want to put like, I got kids. I have kids, I got loved ones. My mother was alive at that point. You know what I'm saying? I got sisters and brothers. I got a long legacy of hits of great television work to make people laugh."

Stevie J added that he wasn't going to entertain Rodney Jones' accusations against him. He also addressed 50 Cent, commenting on Jones' lawsuit, stating that Cent should keep his beef with Diddy separate. Stevie indirectly threatened 50 Cent, saying that since both of their mothers aren't alive anymore, it comes down to

"who wanna go visit their mother first?"

In his interview with DJ Vlad, Stevie J affirmed his support for Diddy, stating that he would not turn his back on the rapper since he was a true friend. Stevie and Sean Combs have been friends since the 1990s when the former was a sought-after choice as the in-house producer of Diddy's Bad Boy Records.

