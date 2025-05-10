Charlamagne Tha God disagrees with Loren LoRosa's claims that Kendrick Lamar and SZA completely sold out MetLife Stadium

On Friday, May 9, a clip of Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious discussing Kendrick Lamar's ongoing tour in an episode of The Breakfast Club was posted on X.

Jess Hilarious was talking about the Grand National Tour shows at the MetLife Stadium—scheduled for May 9 and 10—being sold out. Charlamagne Tha God appeared to disagree with his co-host, claiming that he had been to MetLife for an Ed Sheeran show in the past, with every seat taken, while Kendrick's show did have seats blocked off on Friday.

The host was referring to the seats placed behind the stage, which were blocked off. They then mentioned other artists who sold off all the seats in their shows, including the ones behind the stage—Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, and Chris Brown.

However, Charlamagne concluded by complimenting the show that Lamar and SZA put up in New Jersey on Friday.

"All I know is that it was a fantastic show. SZA and Kendrick are two unapologetic Black people at the highest levels."

Charlamagne's statement stands in disagreement with the claim of Loren LoRosa, who posted about the MetLife concert being sold out yesterday (on May 9). LoRosa also tagged DJ Akademiks in his post, calling him a "liar" in it.

Responding to LoRosa's tweet, Akademiks has sent her a warning to clarify what he lied about within 24 hours, after which he has promised to call her out.

Kendrick Lamar took the lead at the BET Awards nominations this year

Besides his recent concert at the MetLife Museum, Kendrick Lamar is also making headlines for leading this year's BET Awards nominations.

An article published on the event's official website on Thursday, May 7, revealed that Lamar holds the top spot with 10 nominations. He has three entries in both the Viewer's Choice Award and Best Collaboration categories.

The other categories in which Kendrick has been listed as a nominee include:

Album of the Year - for GNX Video of the Year - for Not Like Us Video Director of the Year with Dave Free Best Male Hip Hop Artist

After Kendrick Lamar, the second position is shared by four artists with six nominations each—Drake, Doechii, Future, and GloRilla. SZA—Lamar's collaborator—has received four nominations and is tied in third place with The Weeknd.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are currently in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they have two consecutive performances in MetLife Stadium on Friday and Saturday (May 9 and 10).

They are promoting their 2024 albums, GNX and LANA, respectively. Both artists are currently in the North American leg of the Grand National Tour, with its European leg kicking off two months later, on July 2.

On the opening night of their tour, in Minneapolis, the Grand National Tour set a new record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert of all time, grossing over $9.1 million.

