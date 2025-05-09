Key Glock drops 3-word response to Beyoncé adding his music to her Cowboy Carter Tour set

Rapper Key Glock recently acknowledged his co-sign from Beyoncé after the singer added one of his songs to her ongoing "Cowboy Carter Tour" set. Beyoncé began her nine-city US and Europe tour to promote her Grammy-winning album, with the first show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on April 28.

During an interlude amid the nearly three-hour-long concert, Key Glock's Gang S**t No Lame S**t plays in the background of an onscreen cowboy fight. The track is a part of the rapper's 2018 mixtape Glockoma.

On May 7, 2025, Key Glock took to X to thank the singer for the inclusion in the "Cowboy Carter Tour" set, light-heartedly including a portmanteau of his stage name with Beyoncé and writing:

"Keyonce litttt thanks."

Key Glock has previously addressed the incident in an interview with XXL Magazine, where he said:

"It's all love. I f**k with it. I rock with her husband. I rock with Jigga [Jay-Z]. When me and Jigga see each other, it's all love."

According to the publication, Key Glock is reportedly preparing for his upcoming tour to promote his latest album, Glockaveli, which was released earlier this month. The tour will take place from May 23 to June 30, making 21 stops across the US.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter streams increase by 116% following the tour

According to a recent Billboard report published on May 7, streams for Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, have increased by 116% following the launch of her highly anticipated tour. The album has also climbed the Billboard 200 charts, rising from No. 193 to No. 63 as of this week's data.

Some of the songs from the album have also experienced an uptick in streams, including Ya Ya by 147% and Protector by 207%. Both songs are included in the "Cowboy Carter Tour" setlist, with Beyoncé smoking a cigarette and lighting a piano on fire while performing Ya Ya.

Meanwhile, Protector's performance was more heartwarming as the singer's daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, joined her on stage, marking seven-year-old Rumi's onstage debut. Blue Ivy was onstage for a good part of the show, dancing along to songs like to America Has A Problem, Deja Vu and Texas Hold 'Em.

Beyoncé kicks off every show of the "Cowboy Carter Tour" with Ameriican Requiem, followed by a 35-plus song setlist that includes a mix of tracks from the new album and her old hits like Diva and Freedom. The singer revived her memorable gag from the "Renaissance World Tour" for Diva during the first show on April 28, pointing to the audience while singing, "She ain't no diva."

At the end of Ameriican Requiem, the singer took a moment to thank her fans for attending her concert and allowing her to make Cowboy Carter.

"Oh Beyhive, it feels so good to be on this stage. I want to thank all of those who came before me that allowed me to be on this stage today. I want to say thank you to my fans for allowing me to make this album. Thank you giving me the creative liberty to challenge myself."

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour" will conclude its five-night run at SoFi Stadium on May 9, before continuing the tour to Chicago and New Jersey starting May 15.

The European leg of the "Cowboy Carter Tour" begins on June 5, with shows in London and Paris. Beyoncé is scheduled to make a second stop in the US to perform in Houston (her hometown), Washington, D.C., and Atlanta from June 28 to July 11.

