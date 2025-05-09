“TAKE THIS BACK TO THE STUDIO” — Internet reacts to Doechii joining The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on Timeless remix

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, and rapper Doechii recently collaborated on the Timeless remix. On Friday, May 9, the rapper made a surprise guest appearance on The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's latest track.

According to the song's original video, which was posted to YouTube that same day, she made her cameo appearance by giving a shoutout to her record label and Kendrick Lamar's pg Lang.

She raps:

“Pull up to the pgLang on the dot/ Now I got a timeshare wrist watch/ I been that girl since hopscotch, I’m too legit.”

This appearance came after Doechii's debut performance at the Met Gala. As per Billboard's report from the same day, she was seen leaving The Mark Hotel before walking the red carpet. To conceal her attire, she was surrounded by umbrellas and a privacy screen.

Meanwhile, once the news of the remix was uploaded on X by Pop Crave on May 9, it went viral. It then garnered mixed reactions from the netizens.

Many criticised the collaboration and asked them to take the track back to the studio in the YouTube comment section of the video.

“TAKE THIS BACK TO THE STUDIO,” one user wrote.

Netizens reacted as Doechii collaborated with The Weeknd (YouTube / @whatthe-3900 )

Additionally, others reacted similarly in X under the Pop Crave post, with one claiming that they wouldn't be listening, while another one said that they don’t want the track.

“We will not be listening,” claimed one user.

“We don't want that,” another one said.

“To ruin the song?” another netizen asked.

However, many fans expressed excitement about the collaboration, as one said that it would give a great vibe, while another one urged them to release the track immediately.

“Not sure how Carti fits with Doechii and The Weeknd, but I’m ready for the vibes,” supported one user.

“Carti on a track with Doechii and The Weeknd sounds like a storm brewing in the best way,” another one said.

“Doechii + The Weeknd and Playboi Carti? This ‘Timeless’ remix is about to break the space-time continuum. Drop the track before the universe collapses,” wrote another excited user.

Doechii collaborated with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on their new track

The song Timeless (Remix) was released on streaming services on Friday. In a fresh remix of the song, the rapper took over the first verse of The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's original collaboration Timeless.

With a signature rockstar flair and a glimpse of her daily routine, the rapper opened the most recent edition of the Hurry Up Tomorrow track. She set the tone, delivering the verse:

“This sh*t too easy/I’m in the club with a G-SHOCK/Fendi baguette and it’s peacock/I think I’m out your league, boss… Top Dawg cashin’ out Doechii stock.”

Additionally, the remix eliminates The Weeknd's original Timeless verse, making the What It Is rapper and Playboi Carti the main performers. The original version of the song was played by the Weeknd and Playboi Carti during a surprise performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this year.

As per the same source, Doechii performed Catfish and Denial is a River that same evening before returning to the stage to win the Best Rap Album prize for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd's sixth studio album, was released in January. The musician's corresponding motion picture of the same name will be released next week. He co-stars with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in the video, which is set to release on May 16.

Meanwhile, Timeless, which is now at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, might see a rise in the upcoming weeks as a result of the well-timed remix. Following her Met Gala debut and Grammy Award triumph, the What It Is rapper has been in the spotlight for the first half of the year. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her debut album.

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti will begin their After Hours Til Dawn Tour on Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Currently, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, and Doechii are now focusing on their individual projects.

