"the most AURA in that room" - Fans react to Louis Vuitton's 2025 Met Gala ensemble with Pharrell Williams, Future, and more

The 2025 Met Gala wrapped up on Monday night (May 5) but has yet to stop trending online. Over 400 exclusive invitees walked the blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City.

The theme for the Gala this year was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". The event coincides with the museum's new exhibition, which explores the rich history and significance of "Black Dandyism". Their display will open on Saturday (May 10) and will be on view through October 28, 2025.

Among the several high profile celebrities, who were displaying unique takes on the Gala's theme, several rappers debuted fresh looks on the blue carpet.

Co-Chairs Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Chair Anna Wintour attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Arturo Holmes)

Future seemingly ditched his signature dreadlocks for a new bleached cut, pairing his shorter hairstyle with a custom knitted Louis Vuitton ensemble, matched with a grey coat.

LISA, Doechii, Pusha T, and Sabrina Carpenter, are just a few of the other selected celebrities and artists who were invited to the 2025 Met Gala wearing custom Louis Vuitton pieces.

Pharrell Willaims, creative director of Louis Vuitton Mens, walked the blue carpet on Monday night as a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala. This year's hosts are the first all-male co-chair panel, which also includes Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky.

Pharrell's tailored Louis Vuitton ensemble caught attention online over his white double-breasted jacket. The custom blazer design reportedly included 15,000 individual pearls, stitched into the fabric to resemble pinstripes, which took over 400 hours to create.

Below is a list of all the celebrities who wore Louis Vuitton custom designs to the 2025 Met Gala:

Doechii LISA Pusha T Future Sabrina Carpenter Callum Turner Jeremy Allen White Malcolm Washington Henry Taylor

Louis Vuitton officially posted a group photograph of the entire 2025 Met Gala cast to their Instagram, with a caption that read:

"Echoing his signature aesthetic, Men’s Creative Director and co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala [Pharrell Williams] infuses the essence of the LVERS philosophy into the bespoke looks created for House Ambassadors and Friends of the House"

Popular hip-hop media outlet NFR Podcast reposted the picture, resulting in several fans sharing their opinion of the 2025 Louis Vuitton ensemble which featured four rappers, one popstar, two actors, one filmmaker, and one painter. One individual seemed to claim that Future had the "most aura" in that picture.

Many reacted to individual pieces displayed in the Louis Vuitton group photograph.

"Pharrell was happy as hell to be next to Future in this pic," one user said.

"Gotta be a billion dollars in that picture," a user exclaimed.

"Fire haircuts all around the room it's like Brockhampton deluxe," added another.

Users also shared their praise for the Louis Vuitton 2025 Met Gala display.

"Yeah this is already the hardest pic to drop this year," a user claimed.

"This a banger cast from Pharrell," added another.

"This looks like it would be a cold movie with them as the actors," a user cites.

"I see dandyism as a set of rules and standards" - Pharrell Williams explains his vision for the 2025 Met Gala in exclusive cover story with Vogue

Three weeks before debuting his Louis Vuitton collection and unique take on the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme, creative director of the luxury mens fashion brand, Pharrell Williams, sat down for an exclusive cover story with Vogue.

On April 15, 2025, Pharrell was interviewed by Vogue Magazine reporter Chioma Nnadi, who asked the Louis Vuitton creative director for his take on this year's theme for the Met Gala.

"I see dandyism as a set of rules and standards, that reflect a certain sophistication and well-traveled taste. For Black people to hit that mark or exceed it, and be consistent with it, is a matter of pride. And consistency garners respect," Pharrell Williams stated.

Pharrell continued by highlighting the importance of reflecting "Black resiliency," with the creative director and music producer citing that the world continues to be colonized by policies and legislation.

"That’s why it’s so important to me to have successful Black and brown people of every stripe in the room: not just athletes and actors and actresses, entertainers, but also authors, architects, folks from the fintech world. We’ve got to invest in each other," Pharrell explained.

Pharrell went on to explain why it's necessary to "connect" with one another to collectively collaborate and create a "strong and reliable" force of black and brown geniuses.

"We’ve got to connect with each other, because it’s going to take everybody to coalesce the force of Black and brown genius into one strong, reliable force. It’s our turn," Williams concluded.

Other major celebrities and A-listers who attended the 2025 Met Gala include Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Damson Idris, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, and Charli XCX.

