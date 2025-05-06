“Lying but we cheer”- Fans react as Rihanna says her pregnancy will not cause any delays for highly anticipated album “R9” 

On May 5, global music and fashion icon Rihanna confirmed she is expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky during her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala.

Ad

Dressed in a coordinated black and gray outfit, the singer visibly displayed her baby bump, quickly making headlines worldwide. Further, Rihanna shared her pregnancy updates with Entertainment Tonight on the blue carpet outside the Met Gala, stating:

"I'm good. I'm shockingly feeling okay and not too overwhelmed at the moment. I mean, at first, it was kinda like, 'Ah!' And I'm tried, but then I'm excited."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked about her pregnancy impacting her upcoming ninth album release, the musician shot back with her response:

"No. Maybe a couple videos, but I can sing."

The announcement brought admiration from fans while sparking a renewed discussion about her delayed ninth studio album, R9. Riri's fans took over X, also demonstrating their disappointment regarding her postponed album project.

“Lying but we cheer,” a fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Is she even interested in making music anymore?" one fan added.

"She said pregnancy ain’t stopping the bops," an individual stated.

"Guys it's obv she's lying instead of a couple of videos she meant after a couple of babies, i love her btw," another person commented.

Despite the exciting news, fans openly showed their mixed emotions on the social media platform.

Ad

“'I can sing.' Are you sure?" a netizen questioned.

"The only album y'all getting is a family album," another commented.

"YASSS ok congrats girl," one fan wrote.

Fans have looked forward to R9 since Rihanna released her Anti album in 2016. As a response to increased fan excitement, the singer has now made light of the extended wait.

Rihanna's milestones amid the prolonged delay of R9

The pregnancy announcements of the singer have corresponded with ongoing delays in the production of her unofficial R9 album. Shortly after the critical success of her 2016 record Anti, speculation about R9 started emerging.

Ad

The project received confirmation from the artist in 2018 and 2019. However, as her focus shifted, the singer dedicated most of her time to establishing Fenty Beauty alongside Savage x Fenty and other business ventures.

Supposedly adding to the delay were major milestones in her personal life. The public learned about her first pregnancy when she was photographed in January 2022 in Harlem, New York City. Riri walked alongside her partner A$AP Rocky while wearing a pink Chanel vintage coat, which she kept open to reveal her baby bump.

Ad

She chose to announce her second pregnancy during a public event as well, as the songstress performed in the February 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Ad

At her first live show after five years, the singer displayed her pregnancy while performing in a red stage costume. Rihanna delivered her biggest hits during the halftime show, which ranked among the highest-viewed performances in history.

Now, in May 2025, Rihanna has gained public spotlight after announcing her third pregnancy at the Met Gala. Riri revealed her pregnancy while wearing a sculptural Mark Jacobs outfit that highlighted her baby bump.

Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy while sparking new questions about R9’s extensive postponement. Fans remain doubtful about the upcoming release date of the singer's album despite her official statement that pregnancy won't delay it, even though the album was first announced in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More