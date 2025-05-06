"NICKI IS FUMING RN" — Internet reacts to video of Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, and Angel Reese trying food at the 2025 Met Gala

Some of the biggest stars from fashion, music, and entertainment, converged at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, on Monday (April 5) for the 2025 Met Gala.

It was a star-studded addition to one of fashion's biggest night out, bringing together iconic pop culture figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Rihanna, and more. On the music side of things, rappers like Doechii debuted brand-new looks, which spawned millions of interactions online.

The 2025 Grammy-winning artist debuted a fresh Afro paired with a custom Louis Vuitton short suit, styled by her friend and longtime stylist Sam Woolf. She also reportedly worked with Pharrell Williams and LV Mens to design her entire ensemble.

With the prestigious fashion event generating tens of millions of shares across social media platforms, fans were very excited to see the various outfits celebrities had put together for their 2025 Met Gala appearance.

Popular media outlet, Pop Crave, uploaded a video featuring Doechii, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and American professional basketball player Angel Reese, attending the Gala together. The trio appeared to be tasting and reacting to special food items that were being served at the event.

"We're trying food at the Met," Megan Thee Stallion introduces the video.

The trio taste and react to several items served from the Met's exclusive menu, which includes dishes like "cornbread and caviar," alongside combinations like "white truffle lobster rolls".

Fans took to the comment section of Pop Crave's post to share their reactions to Doechii, Megan, and Angel's interaction at the 2025 Met Gala.

One individual seemingly suggested that Nicki Minaj would be highly upset after watching this clip, alluding to her beef with Megan, suggesting the WAP rapper and Doechii's close proximity could have triggered the Trinidadian artist.

More reactions followed from fans sharing their excitement over Angel, Doechii, and Megan's interaction at the 2025 Met Gala.

"Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Met Gala is STUNNING," a fan stated.

"Three gorgeous, unproblematic, talented Black queens," added another.

"The Met Gala just got tastier with Megan, Doechii, and Angel Reese trying all the bites. Iconic energy," a user suggested.

"OMG, love them, so true to character. Finally someone showing inside, so they do eat," another cited.

Many fans highlighted their surprise by getting an inside look at the Met Gala, given the fashion event strictly bans the use of phone cameras and does not allow selfies or videos during the event.

According to the Met's rules, recording, or capturing footage, inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art can result in not getting re-invited to the annual fashion event.

"Anna Wintour will be pissed and she’ll never get invited again," a user claimed.

"I thought you are not allowed to bring phone to the event," a user questioned.

"Megan’s so real for this, because that’s what I wanna know, what kind of food is there," a fan praised Megan Thee Stallion for breaking the "no phones" rule.

What are the strict rules imposed at the Met Gala? Official requirements revisited as Megan Thee Stallion uploads video from inside the event

On Monday night, Megan Thee Stallion uploaded a video to her social media accounts, featuring herself, Doechii, and Angel Reese, seated at a table inside the 2025 Met Gala tasting items from the event's exclusive menu.

The Annual Met Gala is one of the most exclusive nights in the world, hosted annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," coincides with the museum's new exhibition highlighting the rich history and significance of "Black Dandyism".

Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Magazine and the Met Gala's chair is behind all the decision-making for the event.

She heads everything, from the seating to celebrity outfit approvals, as well as setting some unique expectations for the exclusive night attended by over 400 high-profile guests.

Below are some of the major rules Anna Wintour expects guests, invited to the Met Gala, to follow:

1) No Phones Allowed

While the Met is attended by some of the biggest celebrities and social media stars, very rarily do we see attendee's posting selfies or videos online because of a strict "no phones" policy.

The private tours, dinners, displays, and performances, are not filmed in full nor are they distributed to the public, building on the exclusive nature of this fashion event.

2) Strict Dinner Menu

Anna Wintour attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Noam Galai)

Anna Wintour ensures a strict dinner menu is designed for the annual fashion event, banning certain food items to ensure guests look and smell their best.

Items like onions, garlic, or parsley, are banned from being used in the dinner menu to prevent and ensure no guest has lingering "bad breath" or has "herbs stuck in their teeth," resulting in messy photos.

3) Paid Seating Plan

The Met Gala at its core is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with all the earnings going toward preserving its seven century old fashion collection.

Even though this is an invite-only affair, every celebrity and A-lister who attends this event have to pay for their seats, with no free entries allowed. According to TIME, an individual ticket for the Met reportedly costs $75,000 and an entire table costs around $350,000.

Co-Chairs Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Chair Anna Wintour attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Arturo Holmes)

Usually, these prices are borne by the fashion houses in return for their collections and designs being worn and showcased, by the celebrities, on the red carpet. Although attendees pay for their seats at the Met, Anna Wintour and her team decide where each individual will be seated during the event.

Organizers for the event pay a lot of importance to the seating arrangement, reportedly starting work on a "seating chart" as early as December. Interestingly, spouses are rarily seated together, as the event encourages people to mingle outside of their circle.

4) Outfit Pre-approval

While guests and attendees pay a significant ticket price to attend the exclusive fashion event, their outfits and choice of design still need to be approved by chair Anna Wintour.

According to industry reports, this practice has gone on for several years and now has its own acronym assigned to it - AWOK, which stands for "Anna Wintour Okay".

5) No Smoking

Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Arturo Holmes)

Attendees and guests have a strict "no smoking" policy imposed on them, once inside the event. The rule ensures that the curated pieces of clothing on display does not get damaged or smell of smoke.

According to curator Andrew Bolton, smoking inside the Gala's galleries is a surefire way to never get invited back to the prestigious fashion event.

This year's co-chairs were A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and Pharrell Williams. NBA champion LeBron James was an honorary chair but did not attend the event due to a knee injury.

