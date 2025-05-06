"Lots of money doesn’t equate to good common sense" — Netizens react to Pharrell getting his Invisalign teeth aligners to look like gold grills

The star-studded 2025 Met Gala happened on May 5, and Pharrell Williams was spotted along with his wife, Helen Lasichanh. According to Vogue, Williams was wearing a sparkling double-breasted blazer made of 100,000 pearls. The outfit reported was designed by his team at Louis Vuitton, which took about 980 hours to finish.

Ad

Meanwhile, his wife Helen wore a black leather corset top paired with tights with a Louis Vuitton branded pattern. For the unversed, the theme of the Met Gala 2025 was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and the dress code was "Tailored for You."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While Pharrell wore a very intricate and detailed outfit, what gained netizens' attention was his teeth aligners. In an interview that surfaced online, he could be seen stating that he was wearing Invisaligns, made of gold. He said:

"I used my Invisalign trays and got them done in gold... these are my Invisaligns. They keep my teeth straight."

Several netizens reacted to this on X. Here are some varied responses that were found on the platform. A user tweeted:

Ad

"What’s the point in getting Invisaligns if they’re gold? Lots of money doesn’t equate to good common sense."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote on X:

"Sh*t you do when you got money 🔥."

"Stealing this actually," added a tweet.

"Ahead of his time," wrote another netizen.

A lot of other netizens seemed to actually like the idea of using gold to make the aligners. A user commented:

"I need mine dipped in gold 😬."

"This is the coldest sh*t i’ve ever heard of man wtf," mentioned a netizen.

Ad

"IVE BEEN THINKING ABOUT THIS FOR MONTHS😂," wrote a user.

"To me, dandyism is about intentionality—a sport of getting dressed"- said Pharrell linking his outfit to the Met Gala theme

This wasn't the first time that Pharrell Williams attended the Met Gala. Back in 2021, the singer-producer appeared at the event with his wife, reportedly wearing coordinated Western-style Chanel outfits featuring cowboy shirts and pants.

Ad

Apart from his extravagant blazer, he wore a white button-down along with a black tie. The look was completed with a pair of classy black flared trousers and matching shoes. He further spoke to Vogue while talking about the connection between his outfit and the event's theme. Pharrell said:

"To me, dandyism is about intentionality—a sport of getting dressed. It’s not just about dressing well; it’s about using style as a form of self-expression and freedom. Pearls have become a part of that for me, which is why I created a pearl double-breasted jacket for this look."

Ad

The singer further told Variety that the working class had inspired him, and claimed that this was where he "came from."

Ad

Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, were two of the many stars who attended the Met Gala 2025. The list included Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Sydney Sweeney, Dua Lipa, Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid, Diana Ross, Lewis Hamilton, Cardi B, Anne Hathaway, Lorde, Zoe Saldaña, Pusha T, and Pamela Anderson.

The co-chairs of the Met Gala included Pharrell, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and A$AP Rocky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More