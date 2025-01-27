On January 21, 2025, Pharrell Williams collaborated with Nigo to showcase Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2025 Collection. The collection featured outfits that blended dandy-inspired streetwear with Japanese culture, with lobster-shaped bags drawing significant attention.

Pharrell and Nigo's collection also included lobster-claw charms. The duo has been influential in street culture fashion, having established their label, Billionaire Boys Club, in 2003.

Expand Tweet

Following the reveal of the lobster-shaped bag, netizens flooded social media platforms like X with their responses. One X user tweeted:

"Wow does it come with Butter as well?"

Expand Tweet

Others shared their opinions on the lobster-shaped bag.

"They made a hand bag that resembles an insect of the ocean 😭." another netizen tweeted.

"Wanted to talk bad about this but i know it will still sell out," added a tweet.

"When you don't know what else to do with money," commented a user.

While some netizens didn't seem to like the design, others showed interest and complimented it. Some even described the lobster-shaped bag as "cute" and expressed a desire to buy one for themselves. A netizen tweeted:

"This is actually cute. I would love to have it ❤️❤️."

"For how much are they selling those?? I might get one," read a tweet.

"Idc this is cute," described a user.

The show honored Pharrell Williams and Nigo's 20+ year partnership

As reported by GQ on January 22, the show showcasing the collaboration between Williams and Nigo celebrated their decades-long creative partnership. GQ reported that the duo first met in Tokyo before founding Billionaire Boys Club.

The venue featured a tent theater set up inside the Cour Carrée du Louvre in Paris. Upon entering, guests encountered a round stage designed by Masamichi Katayama's Wonderwall design company. The cinematic soundtrack enhanced the experience, transitioning from suspenseful orchestral tones to rhythmic bass. The show was attended by several celebrities.

The extensive guest list included Bradley Cooper, Idris Elba, Adrien Brody, Travis Scott, Callum Turner, Chris Paul, Riho Makise, and Aaron Pierre, among others, who came to support Pharrell. As reported by Indulge Express on January 22, the collection showcased a blend of "Pharrell's Americana-inspired denim and flared pants with Nigo’s preppy silhouettes and traditional Japanese craftsmanship."

Pharrell and Nigo first met in the early 2000s at a recording studio. As per Hypebeast in November 2016, Jacob the Jeweler introduced them. By the mid-2000s, their brands, Billionaire Boys Club and its extension Ice Cream, began gaining popularity.

Later, Williams' music career and hit tracks contributed to increased visibility for their brands. The latest event is a culmination of their collaboration and has garnered significant attention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback