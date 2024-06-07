"That is NOT kendrick lamar" — Fans react to rapper's LEGO figure in Pharrell Williams’ animated biopic Piece by Piece

The upcoming movie Piece By Piece features a Lego version of Pharrell Williams, along with similar depictions of several artists like Kendrick Lamar and Busta Rhymes, amongst others. The animated biopic uses Lego miniatures to showcase the life of the American musician, and is set to release on October 11, 2024.

The Lego version of Kendrick Lamar in the 'Piece By Piece ' trailer (Screengrab via YouTube/ Universal Pictures UK)

Meanwhile, netizens have gone all out in reacting to the Lego figure of rapper Kendrick Lamar. One user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote,

"That is NOT kendrick lamar."

"Now show us Drake… for the memes…" another one added.

"That look more like Drake than Kendrick," one tweet read.

"And they were serious??" another user remarked.

"Kenbrick Lamar" one tweet jokingly added.

Pharrell Williams' animated biopic set to release with Lego-fied versions of Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and a lot more

The trailer of the upcoming biopic of Pharrell Williams was dropped on Thursday, June 6. The trailer began with Williams shown in the middle of an interview where he could be seen talking to Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville. Williams was heard saying to Neville,

"You know what what would be cool is if we told my story with Lego pieces."

Variety reported on June 4, 2024, that according to Neville, the scene was an adaptation of a real conversation that happened between the documentarian and Williams, about five years ago. Neville added that both of them spoke on a Zoom chat, where they discussed how to execute the innovative project. Neville further told Variety,

"That’s how the conversation went down in my head. I didn’t know what it was going to be, but it was going to be interesting and I was completely in."

Neville then told the outlet that this film would be quite different than anything created as of now. He added:

The scenes of the movie reportedly have psychedelic visuals, along with some music. In January, a press release was issued that described the film to be "an unparalleled motion picture experience that captures the magic and brilliance of Pharrell Williams’ creative genius, one Lego brick at a time."

Other artists who appear as Lego versions of themselves include the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, and Busta Rhymes.