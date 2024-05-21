"I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie" — Ryan Reynolds reacts to rumors about Taylor Swift playing Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about the rumors of Taylor Swift playing the character of Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine. While the Grammy-winning singer is primarily known for her music, she is not a new face in movies. She has been a part of quite a few movies, including Julia Roberts starring 2010 rom-com Valentine's Day and the 2022 mystery comedy Amsterdam.

In a recent interview with Fandango, which was dropped on May 20, 2024, Ryan Reynolds was asked about the rumors, to which he replied:

"You know, movies like this...there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

Before the reply, Reynolds joked about wanting to avoid talking about his matter. Apart from him, High Jackman and director Shawn Levy were also part of the interview.

Actor Ryan Reynolds reacted to the rumors of Taylor Swift being a part of Deadpool & Wolverine

In a recent interview with Fandango, Ryan Reynolds addressed the long-standing rumors of Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Marvel movies. According to the rumors, she was expected to play the role of Dazzler in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to release on July 26, 2024.

Reynold revealed that the best part of the Marvel universe was that anything could happen. Since the beginning of the year, pop star fans have been speculating that she would be present in the upcoming Deadpool movie. According to a February 2024 Fandomwire report, the rumors started primarily after Taylor Swift was spotted hanging out with the film's cast.

She was reportedly seen attending the New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL regular season game, along with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. It made fans even more confirmed that her cameo in the movie was there. In an interview with The Wrap, which happened in October 2023, Shawn Levy said:

"I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly back in September 2023, Levy revealed that fan speculations about some of the cameos were true while others were not. He, however, declined to confirm the same back then.

Apart from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Garner also became a part of the rumored cast speculation among the fans. When asked about it, director Shawn Levy jokingly said that if all the speculations were true, he would have had "the greatest cast in the history of cinema."

According to fans, Taylor Swift would have been a great choice to play the role of Dazzler

While addressing the speculations about the rumored cast, Ryan Reynolds spoke in an interview with the Vancouver Sun, which was published on November 17, 2023. In the interview, he said:

"I love it, I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

Fans have been ecstatic since the rumors began developing. ScreenRant further reported that Taylor Swift would be a great match for the role of Dazzler. Fans have also speculated that since Swift has a massive fanbase, which has become even bigger after her "Eras Tour," her casting would be one of the greatest ones in Marvel movies.

While nobody associated with the movie or MCU had given a definite answer about Swift's involvement in the upcoming film, it is considered to be not completely off the books then.

The confirmed cast of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine includes Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, and several others. The character of Deadpool would be played by Reynolds, while Jackman would be playing Wolverine.

Coming back to the pop star, Taylor Swift has already made headlines this year after releasing her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, 2024. The album became the most streamed album in a day on Spotify, with more than 300 million streams.

Not just in the US, the studio album became a hit in other countries like the UK, Canada, and Germany too. Swift's "The Eras Tour" is still ongoing, and her next concert is set to be held on May 24 in Lisbon.