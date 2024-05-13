"WE HAVE BEEN WAITING OVER SIX YEARS" — Childish Gambino fans react to Donald Glover finally dropping Human Sacrifice after 2018 performance

American actor and singer Donald Glover, also known by his stage name Childish Gambino recently surprised his fans by releasing his new album Atavista, on Sunday, May 12, 2024. According to Gambino, the album is basically the "complete version of 3.15.20 album" which was dropped back in March 2020.

Fans have swarmed all over the internet to react to the new album release. One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote:

"Human Sacrifice finally officially released after 6 years... CHILDISH GAMBINO FANS THIS IS NOT A DRILL... WE HAVE BEEN WAITING OVER SIX YEARS…. Thank you."

While Gambino is best known for being a part of movies like Guava Island and The Martian as well as spy TV series like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, he has already released quite a few studio albums over the time.

Childish Gambino fans take to internet to react to his latest released studio album Atavista on Sunday

40-year-old Donald Glover or Childish Gambino released his fourth studio album 3.15.20, on March 22, 2020. While it was first dropped a few days back then, on March 15, it was removed from the internet about 12 hours after the release.

It featured several other celebrities including 21 Savage, INK, and Ariana Grande. Eventually, on May 8, 2024, Gambino removed the album again from the internet. Finally, on May 12, a more polished version of the deleted album, which was then named Atavista was dropped by the artist.

The same celebrities as mentioned before, have been featured in the album, along with the addition of Summer Walker and Young Nudy. The updated track list of the new album included Human Sacrifice.

Since the release of the latest album, fans have gone berserk on X/Twitter,

"5 years later for that dang Human Sacrifice," a fan wrote.

"Childish gambino fans waking up to see he finally dropped human sacrifice," another user wrote.

"Glad you finally dropped “Human Sacrifice”, I remember when I heard it back in 2018 at MSG," said another fan.

Several other fans have also commented on the Gambino's latest release. Amid the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef which has occupied the charts for quite some time now, other artists are finally trying to get back into the scene by bringing what they have to offer.

Last month, during an Instagram session, Childish Gambino promised fans two new albums. According to Uproxx, Gambino revealed:

"We're releasing Atavista, but after that, there's the final Childish Gambino album, a soundtrack for the fans."

The final studio album to be released has been named Bando Stone & The New World. While Gambino teased his fans again, by the end of April about Atavista, he did not prepare his fans at all, for the May 12 release.

While Gambino spoke about Atavista, he did not confirm the dates and dropped it suddenly

Two songs from the latest released album: Human Sacrifice and the album's title track, were performed at the This Is America Tour, however, he never released them officially. On April 15, a GILGA Radio stream was hosted on Instagram by Gambino where he said:

"My fans are great and have been so patient and are starving—this album is for you guys."

When a fan asked if he would be playing songs during the session, 40-year-old Gambino said:

"Of course. It's a rollout dummy."

While he did not confirm the release date of Atavista, he revealed that the rollouts had started, which automatically means that fans did not have to wait a lot. In an interview with Complex in October 2023, Gambino opened up about the possibility of re-releasing 3.15.20 and the absence of traditional art style in the album, He further added:

"People are always going to want what they want, but I have to express what I'm going through. I had just lost my father, I had just had a kid, and I was going through a lot. I was having a lot of different new experiences and that's what I expressed.... I had just lost my father, I had just had a kid, and I was going through a lot. I was having a lot of different new experiences and that's what I expressed."

The newly released album contains several tracks including Human Sacrifice, Why Go To The Party, Sweet Thang, Little Foot Big Foot, and Algorhythm, to name a few. While Young Nudy has been featured in Little Foot Big Foot, Ariana Grande is featured in Time.

Childish Gambino has recently been busy with his ongoing spy TV series Mr. And Mrs. Smith, which is getting aired on Amazon Prime. The actor is seen playing the role of John Smith opposite Maya Erskin who is playing the character Jane Smith.