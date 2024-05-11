"Ariana noona?"— Stray Kids talk about the American singer Ariana Grande and her performance at the 2024 MET GALA

On Friday, May 10, Stray Kids went live on Weverse to update fans on what they have been up to lately, including their 2024 Met Gala attendance, their interactions at the event, and more. One of the many things they spoke about regarding their appearance at the show was that they were seated right behind the American singer, Ariana Grande.

During the livestream, the members shared that they were impressed by the singer's vocals. They stated that as they saw her live performance, they were in awe of how her vocals sounded in comparison to her studio-recorded tracks.

Additionally, out of habit, member Changbin also mentioned the singer with the traditional Korean suffix "noona," used by men to refer to older women.

"Who? Ariana noona?" he said, at one point during the live.

Expand Tweet

Though the literal translation for "noona" means older sister, it is commonly used by men and boys to refer to any woman who's elder to them. Given that it's a practice only found in Korea, fans found Changbin's usage of the suffix to refer to an American singer quite hilarious.

Stray Kids talk about their interactions with the American singer Ariana Grande at the 2024 Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala was held on Monday, May 6. Attendees graced the red carpet in grand outfits in keeping with the theme of "The Garden of Time." Among the several people on the list of attendees was Stray Kids, an eight-member boy band housed under JYP Entertainment, which was the first Korean group to ever attend the Met Gala as a full group.

Naturally, fans were excited to hear about their experience at the event.

Four days after the Met Gala, the K-pop group was seen getting on a livestream on May 10, where they talked about the several things that unfolded at the event. Han stated that the American singer, Ariana Grande, was seated right in front of them. Felix then said that her live vocals sounded just like the studio version.

To this, Lee Know added—

"Woah, I was applauding when watching her live performance."

Han agreed to the statement by expressing that there was absolutely no difference between her live vocals and her songs' digital version. Here's when Changbin chipped in, cross-checking to see if they were talking about "Ariana noona".

However, this wasn't the only interaction that Stray Kids had at the 2024 Met Gala, They stated they they also ran into the American actor, Chris Hemsworth. The members talked about how Chris Hemsworth lifted every member other than Lee Know and Felix.

Expand Tweet

They also talked about how Seungmin had a hilarious yet cute reaction when Hemsworth lifted him. He apparently let out a scream. Stray Kids also added that though Chris Hemsworth lifted all the members effortlessly, he took a deep breath when lifting Changbin, prompting Hyunjin to joke that he must've found Changbi heavy to lift.

However, Changbin replied by saying that he was probably very light for him since he plays the role of Thor in The Avengers.

"No!! It must've been light for Thor Hyung-nim!!!"

Changbin also used a Korean suffix, one that men use to refer to older men, while talking about Chris Hemsworth, making the members and fans laugh at his joke.

The Met Gala saw Stray Kids looking dapper in Tommy Hilfiger outfits, sparking quite the frenzy online, garnering all members a huge increase in social media following.