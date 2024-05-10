How many children does Caleb Followill have? The Kings of Leon frontman talks about his daughter Dixie being inspired by Taylor Swift

Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, who has two kids with wife Lily Aldridge, spoke about how his 11-year-old daughter Dixie is a Taylor Swift fan. According to Caleb, while she usually wears Kings of Leon merch at home, she learned to see music in a different way from the Bad Blood singer.

The singer reportedly told The Sun Newspaper—

"Dixie started wearing Kings Of Leon shirts around the house, but Taylor has made her see music differently."

Kings Of Leon, (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Followill and Aldridge got married in May 2011, and had Dixie a year later in 2012, and then had their younger son Winston on January 29, 2019.

Caleb Followill opened up about his 11-year-old daughter Dixie's views on Cruel Summer singer Taylor Swift

Caleb Followill recently spoke to The Sun Newspaper, about his daughter Dixie and her love for Taylor Swift. He spoke about what Dixie liked about the pop star and added—

"She’s impressed how she can walk in with a guitar and write a song. A new generation are discovering what it’s like to organically make music because of Taylor Swift."

According to Caleb Followill, Swift is an inspiration for the new generation. He further spoke about his children and stated that it was them who inspired him to make the band's recent single number Mustang, which was dropped on February 22, 2024. His album Can We Please Have Fun, was released on May 10, 2024. The album is already available on Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

While talking about his kids' contribution to making the song Mustang, Caleb said—

"My son was wearing a shirt that said Mustang, while my daughter was watching YouTube videos of cats — that’s where the line ‘Are you a Mustang or a kitty’ comes from."

He further mentioned—

"My son hadn’t really reacted to our music before, so I put Mustang in the song to make him flip his s***. Now friends’ kids always say, ‘Play the Mustang song’, so if nothing else, kids love it."

Kings Of Leon was formed in 1999, by Caleb Followill and his brothers Jared and Nathan, and also their cousin Matthew. The band is further set to start their European tour in June. The band members seemed to be excited to bring their families together for the tour.

Caleb's wife Lily Aldridge previously said that their children loved fashion

Caleb Followill's wife Lily Aldridge is a model and also a former Victoria's Secret Angel from 2010 to 2018. Her debut for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show happened back in 2009. She appeared on several magazine covers too including British GQ and British Vogue covers.

Last year in May, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Aldridge spoke about Dixie, her older child, and stated that she had tried on all her Met Gala outfits before the main event. The 38-year-old model then said—

"We were getting ready for the Met Gala, and they sent all my dresses, and my kids were so excited. These boxes came with all these huge gowns, and they were walking around the house and my daughter had all the dresses on."

Aldridge added that her children loved fashion. In the interview, she also spoke about how she spent her Mother's Day last year.

"It was really lovely. I woke up and my son had made me some art, and I had my breakfast and all those wonderful, cute, special things," said Lily Aldridge.

This was not the first time that the couple's equation with their kids was talked about on the internet. Aldridge had previously shared several pictures of her with her family, in which everybody looked smiling and happy. In a 2021 interview with Irish Independent, Caleb Followill stated that he had become a calm family man now from someone who was very chaotic in the past.

The rock band has given many amazing tracks over time, which include S*x On Fire, Use Somebody, Back Down South, Wait For Me, Waste A Moment, and Radioactive. Their next tour is expected to begin on June 20, in Leeds, UK.