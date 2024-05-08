"She’s not afraid to change" — Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament tout “incredibly prolific” Taylor Swift

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament and Eddie Vedder opened up about their views on Taylor Swift, on The Bill Simmons Podcast. In the episode that went up on YouTube on May 3, Simmons brought up the topic of the Bad Blood artist's Eras Tour. As a response, both Ament and Vedder praised the pop singer.

The rock band bassist Jeff Ament further spoke about Swift and said—

"She’s not afraid to change and change in a way that maybe is kind of anti-pop in some ways, you know, which I have huge props for that."

Vedder, on the other hand, stated that he had already attended a Taylor Swift concert with his daughter who is a big fan of hers. He also said how the young crowd behaved at these shows like making little bracelets with lyrics or nice messages written on them.

In the May 3 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, rock band members Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament talked about a diverse range of topics including the Fortnight singer. The host brought up the topic of Swift's Eras Tour, on which both Vedder and Ament gave their opinions on the pop star.

The host further talked about Swift's surprise set section of her show, in which she performs a different song each night. Vedder mentioned in the interview on the podcast—

"She’s an artist who’s respectful of her audience and I know from my daughter that she’s really kind of incredible at planting these little hidden codes that they can pick up."

He added—

"I think it’s done in a very creative way. She changes it up and there’s talk about what she played that night."

The Pearl Jam lead vocalist described the pop star as being "prolific" in nature. According to him, this nature lets the Don't Blame Me artist "put out music." Ament added to Vedder's statements on Taylor Swift and said that the artist chooses some "interesting" set of producers for her songs.

In a previous interview with Mojo, Eddie Vedder explained that Swift's concert reminded him of "punk crowds." Vedder referred to his own daughter who is a big fan of Taylor Swift, and said that the young boys and girls at the show, behaved as if they "found their tribe".

He also said—

"The craziest thing was it reminded me of punk rock crowds, of being aligned with all of the misfits in our town, back in the day."

Vedder further described the experience to be "galvanizing and powerful." Taylor Swift is now on the Eras Tour, which is her sixth concert tour and will be going on till the end of the year. The European leg of her tour is about to begin in Paris on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The rock band has recently released its 12th studio album Dark Matter, on April 19, 2024. The singles of this album include Dark Matter, Wreckage, and Running, which were dropped before the release of the studio album. On February 13, this year, the band confirmed a world tour in order to promote Dark Matter.