Who are Taylor Swift’s dancers? Singer's Eras Tour backup team explored 

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is reaching new heights with every new concert, and it has already broken the record for the highest-grossing concert tour in history. In 12 months since the first show in Glendale, Arizona, Taylor Swift has broken uncountable records, been named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, and won the Album of the Year Grammy for the record fourth time.

Taylor Swift may be the face of the Eras Tour, but there are many singers and dancers who accompany the 14-time Grammy winner to make the whole thing work seamlessly. Although many special guests appeared in her shows, only the accompanying vocalists and dancers were featured in The Eras Tour film.

A list of Taylor Swift's accompanying dancers in The Eras Tour

Throughout the ten 'Eras' in The Eras Tour, fifteen dancers in varying capacities grace the stage in the three-and-a-half-hour runtime. While some perform in a group, others feature one-on-one with the lead singer herself. The dancers who appear in The Eras Tour are:

Audrey Douglass

Audrey Douglass (Image via 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour')

Audrey Douglass appeared in Taylor Swift's Era's Tour film as one of the fifteen accompanying dancers of Tay. Before the Eras Tour, Audrey performed as a dancer in many high-profile shows like Glee, Parks and Recreation, La La Land, Ellen, and also at the Grammys.

Kameron Saunders

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Kameron Saunders gets a lot of limelight in The Eras Tour, especially during the Red and Midnights era. During Taylor Swift's performance of Bejeweled, Saunders performs an unexpected piece featuring his freestyle choreography. Swift also hands him the mic while singing We Are Never Getting Back Together, and he yells 'LIKE EVER!'

Kameron Saunders has been an established dancer for a long time. He has performed for several high-profile groups, such as Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Missouri Contemporary Ballet, and Saint Louis Ballet. The dancer has also performed in films like The Color Purple Musical and Spirited.

Kevin Scheitzbach

Kevin Scheitzbach moved to LA from Toronto with his brother in 2021 for better opportunities to accelerate his dancing career. He is generally seen dancing with his brother Michael as FlowXS, but he works solo in The Eras Tour.

Scheitzbach also has a piece during Bejeweled where he performs solo freestyle dancing with all eyes on him.

Natalie Reid

Natalie Reid (Image via 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour')

Originally from Seattle, Natalie Reed has studied dance under The Eras Tour choreographer Mandy Moore at the Edge Performing Arts Center.

Natalie Reid has performed for artists like Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, and Pitbull and has appeared in shows including So You Think You Can Dance? and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Reid's highlight from The Eras Tour is performing the role of Rebekah Harkness during the onstage enactment of 'The Last American Dynasty' during the Folklore era.

Sam McWilliams

Sam McWilliams is only 19 years old but already has a powerful portfolio of works. The dancer has previously performed in So You Think You Can Dance? and The American Music Awards before being spotted by Taylor Swift's team for The Eras Tour.

Tamiya Lewis

Tamiya Lewis (Image via 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour')

Tamiya Lewis is an MVA pro dancer with Velocity Dance Convention who performs for the first time with Taylor Swift in The Eras Tour.

In The Eras Tour film, she opens the red box and releases the balloons, kickstarting the Red era.

Tori Evans

Tori Evans has performed with big names in the past including Beyonce, Maroon 5, Jason Derulo, Empire of the Sun, Tyga, Ricky Martin, and Cardi B. The dancer studied dance at the University of Arizona but moved to Los Angeles to follow her passion.

She has also appeared in many television shows like The Price is Right, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Masked Singer.

Amanda Balen

Amanda Balen is the captain of The Eras Tour dance troupe captain and has appeared in several films like La La Land, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, A Star is Born, amongst others.

Before working on The Eras Tour, Balen also performed with stars like Lady Gaga, and Cher.

Jan Ravnik

Jan Ravnik plays Rebekah Harkness' husband, Bill, during the onstage enactment of 'The Last Great American Dynasty' at The Eras Tour.

Before performing at The Eras Tour, Ravnik performed with juggernauts like Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, and Paula Abdul. The dancer also appeared in shows like X Factor and Got Talent.

Karen Chuang

Karen Chuang (Image via 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour')

Before her job at The Eras Tour, Karen Chuang danced with stars like Khalid, P!NK, and Nicki Minaj. When she is not dancing, Chuang teaches at the Clear Talent Group and works at dance studios like STEEZY Studio, Hollywood Vibe Dance, and Entity Contemporary Dance.

Natalie Peterson

Natalie Peterson graduated from Chapman University with two bachelor's degrees: one in Public Relations and Advertising and the other in Dance. The Eras Tour dancer is an assistant choreographer for Karol G's Bichota Tour and has appeared in her music video Location.

Paterson has also danced at the 2021 Billboard Awards, Lightning Strikes, and Mischono fashion film.

Raphael Thomas

Raphael Thomas (Image via 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour')

Raphael Thomas was Taylor's second during her performance of Tolerate It in the Evermore Era. Thomas sits at the other end of a long dining table and listens as she (Swift) expresses all her frustrations to him. Moreover, the dancer also plays her partner in the performance of Style.

Before The Eras Tour, Thomas performed with stars like John Legend, Janet Jackson, and Mary J Blige.

Sydney Moss

Sydney Moss moved to Los Angeles with dreams of becoming a dancer in 2016. Before The Eras Tour, Sydney had also performed with Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez.

She teaches dance at the Radix Dance Convention and Jump Dance Convention as a day job.

Taylor Banks

Like many dancers on this list, Taylor Banks moved to Los Angeles after graduating high school with hopes of becoming a dancer. Soon, she was noticed for her dancing prowess and was hired to dance alongside big names like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Cher, Dua Lipa, Ciara, Mario, Carrie Underwood, and Muse.

Whyley Keolaokalani Yoshimura

Whyley Keolaokalani Yoshimura (Image via 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour')

Originally from Hawaii, Yoshimura has performed alongside a number of big names in the industry in his career as a professional dancer. In the past, he has performed alongside stars like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, and others.

Whyley Keolaokalani Yoshimura was selected as "the fella over there with the hella good hair" who flips his hair during Shake it Off because of his sparkling locks.

This ensemble of performers helps make Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour the record-breaker it has become.