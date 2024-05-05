Taylor Swift's 6 best Met Gala looks in photos

Taylor Swift is one of the many celebrities who have consistently served iconic looks at the Met Gala. With the 2024 Met Gala just a stone's throw away, the internet is abuzz with fashion enthusiasts going back in time recollecting past looks of their favorite celebrities.

With the current Taylor Swift hype, she, along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, is one of the most anticipated appearances of the year. Swifties want to go over their idol's past looks, to put together something to expect from her this season.

Her classic style and ethereal vision have never failed to make a mark at the event and have acted like milestones in fashion history.

2009, 2014, and more: Taylor Swift's best Met Gala looks over the years

1) 2008

2008 was Taylor Swift's first Met Gala. The theme that year was Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, and Swift showed up wearing a black and gold gown by Badgley Mischka, which matched the year's theme perfectly, with its mermaid cut bottom. She kept the accessories to the minimum with big dangling diamond earrings to match, along with a gold-toned clutch.

Met Gala 2008 (Image via Instagram/@evieswiftie5)

Her hair was curled in her signature style and was left loose on her shoulders. The makeup was kept natural and minimal.

2) 2010

The Met Gala Theme this year was American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity, for which Taylor Swift was serving the idol of simplicity on the Met Gala red carpet. She wore an angelic plain white off-shoulder gown, with ruffles at the bottom. For the American theme, Swift chose to go with the American brand, Ralph Lauren.

Met Gala 2010 (Image via Instagram/@evieswiftie5)

She didn't accessorize the gown making it even simpler, and matched it with a curly-haired updo. The red lip was the only pop of color that finished the look perfectly.

3) 2011

After the last two looks were kept fairly plain by Taylor, she chose to go with a bolder choice in the 2011 Met Gala. The theme that year was Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, and to do it justice, Swift went with a layered fit with contrasting colors of black and beige.

The one-shoulder J. Mendel gown was minimally but boldly paired with a thick beige bangle on one hand and diamond studs. Her favorite red lip tied the whole look perfectly.

4) 2013

The theme of PUNK: Chaos to Couture, demanded a bold look and Swift delivered it to perfection. By far her boldest look, Taylor Swift went with an overall black J. Mendel gown. The body-fitting floor-length structured gown, had patches of sheer fabric peeping through, giving it the punk illusion.

Met Gala 2013 (Image via Instagram/@evieswiftie5)

The otherwise bold look was accessorized with a jeweled collar. The makeup was also kept bold with punk-like smoky eyes. The hair was tied at the top and was kept loose at the bottom.

5) 2014

The theme was Charles James: Beyond Fashion, and the attendees were expected to walk the carpet in formal clothes. Taylor chose to go with an Oscar De La Renta soft pink gown. The sleek gown had a big bow in the back and had tiny flowers of the same color embroidered all over. The train at the back balanced out the giant bow perfectly.

Met Gala 2014 (Image via Instagram/@taylor_universe13)

For this look, Taylor didn't accessorize and kept her short hair loose, on one side. The makeup had her now signature red lip tying everything together.

6) 2016

Swift went bold with her choice again with the theme Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. The metallic dress she dawned this year was custom-made for her by Louis Vuitton. This was the only short dress Taylor Swift wore on the Met Gala red carpet by far, and it ticked all the boxes of the theme.

The combination of bleached blonde hair with black lipstick made her look futuristic. And the calf-length criss-cross gladiator heels gave niche to the whole look.

The Met Gala 2024, will stream live on Vogue.com and its TikTok and YouTube channels from 5:30 onwards on May 6.