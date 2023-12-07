Taylor Swift beats Hollywood Strikers and seven others to become Time Person of the Year 2023 

On December 6, 2023, Time magazine named Taylor Swift as its Time Person of the Year 2023. Speaking about this, Sam Jacobs, the magazine's editor-in-chief, explained on NBC's Today program that they chose someone to represent joy and bring light to the world. Swift was picked as she was described as "the weather" for her rife popularity.

Taylor Swift stood out among eight finalists, including King Charles III and Barbie.

Apart from her phenomenally successful career, Swift has also navigated public scrutiny and controversy, notably her feud with Kanye West and losing her music rights to Scooter Braun. However, these impediments, in turn, have propelled her artistic evolution and shaped her public narrative.

Who was nominated for Time Person of the Year 2023?

Taylor Swift becomes Time Person of the Year 2023 (Image via Instagram/@Time)

The competition for the title was intense, and the nominations included renowned names from diverse backgrounds. Below is the list of the nominations for Time Person of the Year 2023:

Hollywood Strikers: Recognized for their 118-day strike and nominated for showcasing the power of labor and the entertainment industry.

Recognized for their 118-day strike and nominated for showcasing the power of labor and the entertainment industry. Xi Jinping: The Chinese President, a frequent figure on the Time100 list and a runner-up for Time's 2017 Person of the Year.

The Chinese President, a frequent figure on the Time100 list and a runner-up for Time's 2017 Person of the Year. Taylor Swift: Celebrated for her massive year in music. This included re-releasing albums, setting records, and her Eras Tour potentially becoming the highest-grossing global tour of all time.

Celebrated for her massive year in music. This included re-releasing albums, setting records, and her Eras Tour potentially becoming the highest-grossing global tour of all time. Sam Altman: Altman is known for his work with OpenAI and the release of ChatGPT. He was nominated for his indelible contribution to Artificial Intelligence.

Altman is known for his work with OpenAI and the release of ChatGPT. He was nominated for his indelible contribution to Artificial Intelligence. Trump Prosecutors: They are recognized for indicting former U.S. President Donald Trump in four separate cases with over 90 counts.

They are recognized for indicting former U.S. President Donald Trump in four separate cases with over 90 counts. Barbie: The Greta Gerwig-directed film became the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earning over $1.36 billion globally.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film became the highest-grossing movie of 2023, earning over $1.36 billion globally. Vladimir Putin: The Russian President, a previous Time Person of the Year, and a frequent figure on the Time100 list.

The Russian President, a previous Time Person of the Year, and a frequent figure on the Time100 list. King Charles III ascended to the throne in May, signifying the power of tradition in a time of change for the monarchy.

ascended to the throne in May, signifying the power of tradition in a time of change for the monarchy. Jerome Powell: The Chairman of the Federal Reserve played a seminal role in managing high inflation in the U.S. He also appeared on the Time100 list in 2019 and 2020.

Why did Taylor Swift win Time Person of the Year 2023?

Taylor Swift's win as Time Person of the Year 2023 is attributed to her extraordinary influence on music, culture, and social issues. She has not only dominated the music charts with her innovative albums, but also used her platform to advocate for artists' rights and social justice.

Furthermore, Times Magazine acknowledged Swift's accomplishment and wrote:

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist — culturally, critically, and commercially — are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point.”

The article from Time, titled Person of the Year 2023: Taylor Swift chronicles Taylor Swift's journey and achievements, highlighting her as a storyteller, artist, and cultural icon. It also throws light on Swift's ability to connect with a global audience through her music, and her actions offstage have made her a symbol of empowerment and change.

Swift's dedication to various causes, such as women's rights and mental health awareness, has resonated with millions worldwide. This blend of artistic brilliance and social activism is what set her apart from the other nominees and ultimately led to her selection as Time Person of the Year 2023.

Furthermore, Swift's personal life, including her relationships and family, also plays a significant role in her public persona and work. Her approach to re-recording her old albums is seen as a strategic and empowering move.

All in all, Taylor Swift's selection as Time Person of the Year 2023 is a recognition of her profound impact on music, culture, and social advocacy.