How many cats does Taylor Swift have? Cat names and breeds explored as Time Magazine cover sparks fan frenzy 

Taylor Swift is not only a ‘Mother’ to her fans, but also a ‘cat mother’ to her three felines. The global pop star’s love and affection for her cats is something fans are well-acquainted with. On December 6, Taylor “cat mothered” once again as she posed for Time Magazine’s “Person of The Year” title bestowed upon her.

Time presents the award to a person who is deemed to have significantly influenced worldwide demography over the past year. The “Back to December” hitmaker, who broke multiple records this year as she achieved several milestones in her musical career, told Time that she is the happiest and proudest she has ever felt.

Taylor, however, did not share the spotlight alone and included one of her cats, Benjamin Button in the celebration as well. As she posed for Time Magazine’s cover photo donned a black bodysuit and her signature red lipstick, the songstress draped Benjamin around her shoulders.

The songstress later reposted the "Person of the Year" cover photo shared by Time on X with a funny caption reflecting her undying love for her cats.

Taylor Swift appeared on Time Magazine's cover with her cat Benjamin Button. (Image via X/@taylorswift13)

Taylor Swift's cats' names and breeds explored as fans go gaga over Time Magazine's cover

Taylor Swift’s feline trio got their names from popular fictional characters.

Meredith Grey

Meredith, a Scottish Fold whom Taylor adopted in 2011, was named after Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey in the iconic medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Soon after the singer brought her home, she described the cat as “awesome” and the “most adorable” in the world.

The big sister of Taylor’s three cats is also a star and has her separate fanbase. She appeared in the singer’s 2019 music video of “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie from Panic At The Disco. Meredith has also made numerous appearances on her mother’s Instagram. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Taylor shared an adorable photo of Meredith, sitting inside a toy. The singer wrote:

“For Meredith, self-quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith.”

Olivia Benson

The second cat member in Taylor’s family is also a Scottish Fold, who was adopted in 2014. She got her name from Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson in the drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”. Luckily, for Taylor’s Olivia, she got to meet her namesake in 2015. The singer shared a video of Olivia when she was still a kitten, being fed and cuddled by Mariska.

Like her older sister Meredith, Olivia is also quite the star. She appeared alongside Olivia in the music video for “ME!”. She was featured in a 2017 AT&T ad campaign with Taylor as well as a Diet Coke commercial.

Benjamin Button

Taylor Swift’s youngest cat, a Ragdoll, got his moniker from Brad Pitt’s iconic Benjamin Button from the 2008 romance/fantasy film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Their chance meeting took place while filming “ME!” in 2019, where Meredith and Olivia also starred. Taylor shared in an Instagram live with Brendon Urie:

"He was just a cute kitten who didn't have a home.”

The singer further shared that when she held Benjamin, he started purring and looked at her with convincing eyes.” Taylor added:

“I fell in love. I looked at Brendon and he’s like, ‘You’re going to get the cat aren’t you?’”

Benjamin had an official introduction to the world through Taylor Swift’s Instagram a few days later.

Swifties are in love with Taylor Swift's Time Magazine cover featuring Benjamin Button

Fans soon took to X to comment under Taylor's repost of Time's cover photo. Some said that at first they did not realize it was Benjamin around the singer's shoulder and thought it was probably a furry shawl. While others immediately got excited upon noticing Taylor's beloved cat Benjamin in the photo.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift is a proud cat person and she never shies away from showing her affection towards the felines. In a famous red carpet interview at the 2015 Grammys when an interviewer asked the singer if she was going home with “lots of men” after the event, Taylor replied with a wide grin:

“I'm not going to walk home with any men tonight. I'm going to go hang out with my friends and go home to the cats.”

Taylor Swift's fans are equally enthusiastic about her three cats as they eagerly wait for their updates.