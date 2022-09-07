“Leslie Grace is her namesake”: Brendan Fraser praises Batgirl co-star amid film’s cancellation

Brendan Fraser was cast as the villain Firefly in the DC film Batgirl, which was later canceled by Warner Bros. Meanwhile, Fraser recently praised the performance of Leslie Grace, who was chosen to play the lead role in the movie. While speaking to The PopVerse, The Mummy star said,

“Leslie Grace is her namesake. She’s dynamic. She gave a great performance. She’s a stone cold professional. You’re going to see more from her. And I’m looking forward to it.”

Fraser’s role was announced in October last year. The character Firefly was created by France Herron and Dick Sprang and first appeared in Detective Comics #184 in 1952. Although he mostly uses a flight suit with an attached flamethrower, Firefly may have appeared with a completely different look in the film.

Meanwhile, the cancelation of Batgirl does not imply that Grace may not appear in any DCEU project in the future. Warner Bros. is reportedly planning another project with Grace playing the role of Batgirl.

Warner Bros. cancels Batgirl: Reasons explained

Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl last month despite the fact that the film had already entered the post-production stage. It was scheduled to premiere on HBO Max and was produced on a budget of $90 million.

Batgirl was canceled after entering post production (Image via Vaikyriethe7/Twitter)

Sources revealed that the decision to shelve the movie was arrived at after assessing the quality of the film as well as the filmmaker’s commitment to other projects. A few others revealed that the test screening responses were not up to the mark, while Variety reported that it was because of the studio’s larger cost-cutting measures since the budget increased from $70 million to $90 million, and they wanted to focus more on theatrical releases.

However, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav explained the reasons for canceling the movie during Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 earnings call on August 4, stating that they will not launch a movie until it is ready. He continued,

“We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter, and we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it.”

Zaslav also spoke about their plans to bring in a team that would work for 10 years in DC to make it successful like the MCU. He added that since DC characters are known everywhere around the world, they want to focus on quality, and they want to focus on something that they can do better.

Netizens react to the news of Batgirl cancelation

The movie's cancelation was shocking news for DC fans, and they reacted to the same on Twitter:

Ratana 💎🎙 🔜 Game Realms @VoiceofRatana I’m really struggling with the idea that Batgirl, featuring a Latina lead, gets canceled for essentially a tax write off while The Flash, featuring an increasingly problematic human, is going to get a theatrical release. Thanks, I hate it. I’m really struggling with the idea that Batgirl, featuring a Latina lead, gets canceled for essentially a tax write off while The Flash, featuring an increasingly problematic human, is going to get a theatrical release. Thanks, I hate it.

Harley ☥ @harleysuniverse Zaslav canceled Batgirl and all this other content to ‘SAVE MONEY’ and now they are damn near bankrupt because of it Zaslav canceled Batgirl and all this other content to ‘SAVE MONEY’ and now they are damn near bankrupt because of it https://t.co/aowJypD6ns

Z @TheeDCstan Batgirl was only canceled because Keaton was in it, lets be honest. Batgirl was only canceled because Keaton was in it, lets be honest.

ICE must be destroyed 🏴 @Itmechr3 This isn't like pathbreaking analysis but the fact that they canceled Batgirl while still employing kidnapping abusive piece of shit Ezra Miller is just an incredible demonstration of who matters and who doesn't



Moreover, ICE must be destroyed This isn't like pathbreaking analysis but the fact that they canceled Batgirl while still employing kidnapping abusive piece of shit Ezra Miller is just an incredible demonstration of who matters and who doesn'tMoreover, ICE must be destroyed

Jaxon 🥀 @xctionjaxon so Warner Bros canceled Batgirl for profit reasons but then give Joker 2 (a sequel nobody asked for that isn’t even in line with the rest of the DCEU or their 10 year plan) almost DOUBLE it’s budget??? This makes no sense, David Zaslav is a clown. so Warner Bros canceled Batgirl for profit reasons but then give Joker 2 (a sequel nobody asked for that isn’t even in line with the rest of the DCEU or their 10 year plan) almost DOUBLE it’s budget??? This makes no sense, David Zaslav is a clown. https://t.co/kJ5DuE37fm

Sé @ColbertSevon still can’t believe they canceled Batgirl the way they did still can’t believe they canceled Batgirl the way they did

Zenrotto @Zenrotwo The fact that WB canceled Batgirl but has no problem keeping the Flash movie after Ezra Miller commits a fresh crime every 36 hours should tell you all you need to know about that bullshit from WB about valuing creators The fact that WB canceled Batgirl but has no problem keeping the Flash movie after Ezra Miller commits a fresh crime every 36 hours should tell you all you need to know about that bullshit from WB about valuing creators

Brendan Fraser also expressed his disappointment, stating that audiences won’t get to see Leslie Grace’s performance.

Gail Simone 💙💛 @GailSimone Certain Commentators: They canceled Batgirl! That proves the movie was terrible!



Same Exact Commentators: They canceled a Bruce Timm animated Batman series! THEY ARE HIDEOUS MONSTERS AND THEY WILL BLOW UP THE WORLD. Certain Commentators: They canceled Batgirl! That proves the movie was terrible!Same Exact Commentators: They canceled a Bruce Timm animated Batman series! THEY ARE HIDEOUS MONSTERS AND THEY WILL BLOW UP THE WORLD.

Fraser’s fans were excited to see the actor on the big screen for the first time in a while. The same applied for Leslie Grace as well, who last appeared in the 2021 musical drama film, In the Heights. Batgirl also featured Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne.

The movie was helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Other actors who were cast in important roles included J.K. Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Ivory Aquino, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai.

