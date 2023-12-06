Person of the Year 2023 finalists: List of all nominees explored

Earlier today, Time Magazine announced its list of finalists for the Person of the Year 2023. The prestigious award is given annually to a “person, a group, idea, or object that "for better or for worse... has done the most to influence the events of the year.”

The tradition dates back to 1927 and has seen some of the most influential figures from around the world come out as winners.

2022 Time’s Person of the Year was Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Spirit of Ukraine. This year, a range of influential figures have once again been announced as finalists.

Time Magazine announces finalists for Person of the Year 2023

The finalists were disclosed earlier as part of NBC’s Today’s show and features figures from a diverse range of fields, including Hollywood and politics. The list includes popular American popstar Taylor Swift, who has become a bit of a cultural icon in the past year. Swift has won multiple awards in recent months and has been incredibly successful with her ongoing Eras tour.

It moves on to China President Xi Jinping, who, despite global criticism, was reelected for a third term in March 2023. Also in the reckoning is the CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, who was fired and then made a quick return to the company that has created one of the strongest AI tools on the internet, ChatGPT.

The list also includes the Trump prosecutors currently pursuing a total of 91 felony charges against former US President Donald Trump. While all three of the personalities are human, Barbie is also in the reckoning to be voted as the Person of the Year.

The movie starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and grossed $1.4 billion worldwide. The character itself has brought further a renewal of interest in Barbie worldwide and finds itself among Time's Person of the Year 2023 finalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued his war in Ukraine in the past year and has also been voted as a finalist for Time’s Person of the Year. King Charles III, who began his reign in May 2023 after the death of his mother Elizabeth II, is also on the list.

Finally, Jerome Powell and the Hollywood strikers including the Writers’ Guild of America and SAG Awards are the final entrants on the list for Time's Person of the Year 2023.

Powell, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, has come under scrutiny in 2023 and is one of the most influential figures when it comes to global inflation. The WGA-SAG strike has currently impacted Hollywood and has caused a huge delay in projects.

It was initiated to fight for equal rights and better pay for writers as well as for the prevention of AI replacement in the future.

The final list looks like the following:

Taylor Swift

Barbie

Trump prosecutors

King Charles III

Hollywood Strikers

Sam Altman

Vladimir Putin

Xi Jinping

Jerome Powell

With the announcement set to happen soon on December 6, it is only a matter of hours at the time of writing this article, that Time will proceed to announce its 2023 Person of the Year.