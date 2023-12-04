"Hidden symbolism in plain sight": Taylor Swift Black Box video sparks occult allegations online 

As Taylor Swift fans continue to be in a frenzy over her Eras Tour and recent links to Travis Kelce, some conspiracy theorists are now claiming that she worships Satan. Recently, a TikTok video of the pop star performing her hit track, Don’t Blame Me, on a stage structure went viral online, with many speculating that the musician was allegedly hinting at Saturn Black Cube worshipping.

X (formerly Twitter) user @Thekeksociety recently caught the internet’s attention by uploading a video by TikTok user @notolsennchris. In the same, Swift can be seen performing on an escalated black cube, featuring lit candles on one side of the structure. The Grammy-winner was captured giving a riveting performance of two Reputation album tracks with flashing flights in the backdrop.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed over 16 million views on X.

Many opined that, with the stage structure, Taylor Swift was hinting at her supposed occult leanings.

Expand Tweet

What is the Saturn Black Cube explained, as Taylor Swift’s “occult” concert video goes viral

Reddit user u/UrbanDurga gave a detailed explanation of the Saturn Black Cube on the r/TheOA subreddit.

In the same, they explained that conspiracy theorists believe anything cube shaped in society refers to the clandestine devotion to Saturn, which is believed to be Satanic or “alien/Reptilian.” The platform user further claimed that the usage of black cubes can also refer to the Illuminati.

According to Ascension Glossary, Saturn’s Black Cube is part of the Yahweh Matrix and the Black Cube Matrix:

“Saturn’s Black Cube holds a massive tank that acts as a harvesting station for blood sacrifice from human beings, in any way imaginable, whether through wars, rituals, crucifixion, martyrdom, suicide or menstrual. This makes it obvious why Saturn has been long associates with an assortment of blood worshipping cults.”

As conspiracy theories of Taylor Swift allegedly worshipping Saturn’s Black Cube continue to garner tractions online, it is worth noting that the singer would have likely used the black cube structure purely to make her show more entertaining as well as appealing by elevating her stage.

It is also possible that the singer was using the Black Cube as an alternative symbol for her Reputation album, which includes snakes (which are reptiles) as one of its prominent figures.

Satanic Cult claims spread rapidly as Taylor Swift’s concert video goes viral

Netizens endlessly conspired about the Invisible Strings singer’s alleged Satanic occult worshipping. A few reactions to the viral video read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The latest claims have gone viral as the singer created history by holding a whopping five titles in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The five albums, which made it to the top 10 of the Billboard list, include 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, Folklore, Lover and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).