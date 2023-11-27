On Sunday, November 26, Rep. Mike Gallagher spoke out against the Satanists in Wisconsin for celebrating the holidays with a homemade Christmas tree. The display was approved as one of the 66 trees at the annual Christmas tree festival held by the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon, a suburb of Green Bay.

In a recent interview for the show Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, Republican congressman Mike Gallagher voiced his opinion regarding the tree from the Wisconsin Satanic Temple, calling it "cultural propaganda" and "offensive."

When Gallagher was questioned by Fox News host Sean Duffy regarding the same, he said,

“It’s impossible to overstate how offensive this is to Christians. It would be, in quite a literal sense, the same thing as waving a Hamas flag inside of a synagogue.”

However, once the video of the interview went viral on different social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter), his response garnered trolls and funny remarks from the netizens.

Mike Gallagher’s recent comment about the ‘Satanic Christmas tree’ sparked funny reaction among netizens

Netizens are currently trolling Gallagher for his comments on the 'Satanic Christmas Tree' (Image via Instagram / repgallagher / Facebook / The Satanic Temple - Wisconsin)

Mike Gallagher and Sean Duffy recently spoke while Duffy was hosting the Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday. When Duffy asked Gallagher about the National Railroad Museum's Festival of Trees celebration in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, Gallagher shared his perception on the matter.

The National Railroad Museum has recently allowed the Satanic Temple to be one of the 66 trees on exhibit at the occasion. The tree was decorated with some unusual Christmas decor. It appeared to be completely covered in blood-red lights, with a figure at the bottom that resembled a snake and eyes that looked like demon eyes.

One ornament on the tree of the Satanic Temple even reads "Hail Santa." In addition, as per Fox News, the "worshippers" in the temple are not theistic. Instead, they support equality, civil rights, and the division of church and state.

As per sources like Media ITE, the CEO of the Museum, Jacqueline Frank, has defended the variety of the event and clarified that, in accordance with their policies, the Temple's tree is acceptable because it doesn't encourage hate, violence, or drug use.

Nevertheless, Representative Mike Gallagher voiced his strong opinion about the tree's pictures as soon as they became public. In the same interview, anchor Duffy asked the question:

"What's happening in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and what's the community's response to a Satanic Christmas tree in your community?"

In reaction, Mike Gallagher criticized the museum for its "insufficient" handling of the backlash and referred to the idea that the tree has any educational value as "completely ridiculous."

Mike Gallagher also said that the offense this poses to Christians cannot be overstated. He also responded that it would be the equivalent of raising a Hamas flag inside a synagogue. He continued,

"Conservatives are often accused of launching a culture war or focusing or fixating on cultural issues. But here is a perfect example of how that's not what's happening. What's happening is we're just trying to defend basic traditions or defend our children in the midst of these basic traditions, from the encroachment of woke ideology or offensive upside down cultural propaganda."

He further added,

“It’s just absolutely crazy that we would allow this to happen.”

Additionally, representative Mike Gallagher claimed that "a cool, fun thing to take your kids to" had been destroyed by Satanists.

However, netizens didn’t agree with him. Once the video of the interview was uploaded on X by @atrupar, it garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. They immediately took to the comment section of the video to flood it with their hilarious remarks.

Mike Gallagher hasn't made any comments yet regarding the way the internet reacted to his interview.